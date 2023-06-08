APSU’s Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center names Rashad Cockrell appointed as new Director

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced the appointment of Rashad Cockrell as the new director of the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center. Cockrell will assume his role on July 3rd, 2023, bringing a wealth of experience and a commitment to fostering a vibrant and inclusive community.

Cockrell graduated from Mississippi State University in 2017, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in business information systems. He continued his academic journey at the University of Central Arkansas, obtaining a Master of Science in college student personnel administration in 2020. He is currently pursuing a doctorate of education in higher education administration from the University of Southern Mississippi and exemplifies a solid dedication to lifelong learning and personal growth.

“I’m honored to be joining Austin Peay State University,” Cockrell said. “APSU has an unwavering commitment to providing a gateway to opportunities for students. The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center will play a critical role in helping students recognize and capitalize on the many opportunities available to them.”

With a passion for working with college students that originated during his undergraduate years at Mississippi State University, Cockrell has an impressive background in advising, supporting, and advocating for students from diverse backgrounds. His professional journey has taken him through Spartanburg Methodist College and, most recently, Oklahoma State University.

“I look forward to working with the students at APSU in helping them acquire skills and resources that will propel them toward their future endeavors,” he said. “Also, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the faculty and staff committed to moving the mission of APSU forward.”

As the new director of the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, Cockrell aims to create an environment that nurtures student success and empowers individuals to navigate college life. His commitment to providing students with essential skills, resources, and support aligns perfectly with APSU’s values and mission.

The Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center is a student-run center at Austin Peay State University that provides a nurturing environment where all students, regardless of race, can gain an appreciation for African American heritage and experiences. Austin Peay State University established the center in 1991 in honor of Wilbur N. Daniel, the first African American man to graduate from APSU.