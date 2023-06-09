Austin Peay State University announces Mannie Reinsch as Senior Associate AD for Championship Resources

Clarksville, TN – Mannie Reinsch, who helped Colorado State Pueblo athletics raise nearly $1.2 million annually, joins the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department as its Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Championship Resources, effective July 1st, 2023 APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Monday.

With Reinsch’s hiring, Austin Peay State University athletics moves its primary development officer in-house for the first time in department history. Reinsch’s new role will help Governors Athletics cultivate major gifts and continue developing the Monocle Society, the APSU athletic department’s annual giving program.

He will be the department’s liaison with Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and Austin Peay State University’s Office of Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy. SS&E is the department’s exclusive third-party ticketing, premium, and sponsorship sales agency for Austin Peay-hosted varsity sporting events.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Mannie to Stacheville,” said Harrison. “In his previous two stops, he proved to be an innovative thinker, athletic administrator, and revenue generator – skills that will push us to look at revenue generation through a new lens. Mannie will bring his passion to Clarksville and help Austin Peay State University Athletics grow our philanthropy and revenue generation.

“During my time with Mannie, he displayed an understanding of our ‘Total Gov Concept’ and the path outlined in the ‘Accelerate Our Future’ strategic plan. I look forward to watching him work and collaborate with our supporters who invest in our student-athletes and the sustained success of our programs and with our partners in the offices of University Alumni, Engagement, & Philanthropy, and Sabertooth Sports and Entertainment.”

“I would like to thank Gerald for providing me the opportunity to join him and his extraordinary administration, coaches, staff, and student-athletes at Austin Peay,” said Reinsch. “After meeting with the administration and coaches, I knew this was a chance to join an elite athletics department. My family and I cannot wait to join the Clarksville community and be a part of the Governors family.”

Reinsch comes to Clarksville after three-plus years as Associate Athletics Director for External Relations and Development at Colorado State Pueblo. While with the Thunderwolves, he helped the department raise nearly $1 million annually in corporate partnerships and more than $200,000 through the Pack Club, CSUP’s athletics booster club. Reinsch also developed a crowdfunding platform with the CSU Pueblo Foundation that generates more than $150,000 annually for the athletic department’s 21 varsity teams.

In addition to annual fundraising, Reinsch helped raise funds for significant facility improvements for the Division II Thunderwolves. Those enhancements included new scoreboards at CSUP’s baseball and soccer/lacrosse facilities, a new AstroTurf baseball playing surface, new softball seating, and a 32,000-square-foot indoor training facility.

Beyond his fundraising expertise, Reinsch oversaw the department’s facilities and events, creative services, athletics communications, and sports performance units. He also was the sport supervisor for seven of the department’s 21 varsity teams.

Reinsch also was involved as an instructor at CSU Pueblo for classes in sports marketing and sports management for CSU Pueblo’s Sports Industry Business Degree. He also liaised with the Pueblo Public Schools for events and community engagement.

A 2014 graduate of Nebraska Kearney, Reinsch holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a master’s degree in physical education with an emphasis in sports administration. He was a three-year letter winner as a member of the Lopers baseball team as a left-handed pitcher.

After graduation, Reinsch remained at UNK as a graduate assistant for two seasons. He was then hired as UNK’s facility and event manager in October 2016 before earning a promotion to Assistant Athletics Director overseeing facilities and events in July 2018, where he served before moving to CSU Pueblo in February 2020.

While at Kearney, he helped generate and oversaw more than $160,000 in corporate sponsorships, which included signed agreements, sponsorship implementation, and event participation. During his time with UNK, he participated on the leadership and planning teams for various fundraising events, including the Annual Loper Football Backers Banquet, Blue/Gold Golf Classic, and the Upper Deck Club Banquet, which combined generated more than $300,000 annually.

Reinsch and his wife, Shauna, who also works in higher education, have two daughters, Merritt and Navy.