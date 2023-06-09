Clarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Rae Ann Hille

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for help finding a missing person. Rae Ann Hille (White, Female) date of birth 2/27/1965, 5’6″, 160 lbs, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Mrs. Hille may also be in a 2018 Nissan Rogue Gray color with Illinois License Plate DY277220.

If anyone sees Ms. Hille, they are asked to call 911 so an Officer can contact her and confirm her safety.

If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, please get in touch with CPD Detective Grace Brisson at 931.648.0656 ext 5718.