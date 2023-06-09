Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Presents Pista sa Nayon: A Celebration of the Philippines

Clarksville, TN – Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s upcoming event, Pista sa Nayon: A Celebration of the Philippines. Taking place on June 10th, 2023 this special event will showcase the diverse cultures, tribes, and communities of the Philippine Islands through captivating performances and engaging exhibits.

The event will feature traditional song and dance performances, including the mesmerizing Tinikling dancing by Hailey A. Osborne, Caroline Spicer, and Faith Lowry, as well as the vibrant Janggay dancing presented by Getta Kerber and Emelia Green. Marlow Amparo and other talented singers will also captivate the audience with their beautiful voices. Following the performances, attendees can indulge in authentic food tastings and participate in a craft activity designed for children.

Pista sa Nayon is held in conjunction with one of the Museum’s latest exhibits, Pearl of the Orient: Celebrating the Early Cultures of the Philippines. Curated in collaboration with members of the local Filipino community, this exhibit offers a fascinating exploration of the Indigenous cultures of the Philippines.

Through languages, photographs, maps, clothing, and other artifacts, visitors can gain insights into the rich heritage of the Philippines. The exhibit is currently showcased in the Museum lobby and will be open for viewing until July 23.

The festivities of Pista sa Nayon: A Celebration of the Philippines will commence on Saturday, June 10, at 11 am in the Museum’s Turner Auditorium. “Pista sa Nayon,” translated from Tagalog, the native language of the Philippines, means “town festival.” To learn more about the exhibits and cultural events at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, visit their official website at customshousemuseum.org.

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org