F&M Bank Arena to hold Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 15th

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville will host a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, July 15th, 2023 marking a new era in entertainment and community engagement for Clarksville and Montgomery County.

“The time has officially come to open F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville to the Clarksville and Montgomery County community,” General Manager of F&M Bank Arena Kylie Wilkerson said. “This grand-opening event marks the culmination of years of hard work and we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for guests for years to come.”

Located in the heart of Montgomery County, F&M Bank Arena, and Ford Ice Center Clarksville promises to be a premier destination for sports and live entertainment, showcasing an array of live performances, Austin Peay State University Men’s and Women’s Basketball, conferences, and much more.

The Grand Opening Celebration is set to be an interactive experience for all ages to attend. The celebration starts with a Ribbon Cutting on the Second Street and College Street Plaza at 11:00am and the festivities run through the afternoon concluding at 3:00pm.

“The Grand Opening celebration is set to ignite Clarksville with a whirlwind of festivities, fun, and unforgettable moments,” SS&E Vice President & General Manager Danny Butler said. “This event isn’t just about a venue – it’s a highly anticipated celebration that will reverberate throughout our community.”

The Grand Opening Celebration serves as an exciting introduction to the energy and possibilities that await at F&M Bank Arena. As the doors swing open, this event marks the beginning of a new chapter in Clarksville’s entertainment landscape, and F&M Bank Arena is poised to become a premier destination for extraordinary moments. The stage is set in Clarksville. Will you be there to make your mark?

“Years of vision, dedication, and hard work have led to this special day for Clarksville, Montgomery County,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said. “We encourage everybody to come down for the celebration to assist in creating the first of many special memories that are to be made at F&M Bank Arena.”

Highlights of the Grand Opening Celebration include:

Ribbon Cutting: Join us at 11:00am for a Ribbon Cutting to officially open the doors to F&M Bank Arena. Explore the Arena: No hard hats needed. Explore all levels of the completed arena, visit partner activations throughout the concourse, and pick your seats for the 2023-24 APSU Basketball Season. Family-Friendly Activities: F&M Bank Arena welcomes families to join the celebration with a range of exciting activities suitable for all ages. Enjoy a Kids Zone on the Arena floor with inflatables, coloring, face paint, and much more. Austin Peay State University Basketball: Shoot around in the Austin Peay State University Men’s and Women’s basketball practice facility and then head over to the main court to meet the coaches. Try your luck at the Three-Point Shooting Contest and score a pair of tickets to the first Austin Peay basketball game in F&M Bank Arena. Ford Ice Center Clarksville: Join us for a Public Skate presented by Shelby’s Trio at 11:30am and 2:30pm. Lucky guests will score free tickets to 3ICE on August 2nd, the high-speed 3-on-3 hockey league coming to Clarksville. Don’t miss the Little Preds Opening Jam Grand Game at 1:15pm! Concessions: Get a first taste of the delicious food and drink offerings that will be available during events. The menu will include Hot Chicken, Patty Melts, Smoked Chicken Nachos, Cheesesteak, BBQ Mac and Cheese, Smoked BBQ Bologna Sandwiches, and Specialty Hot Dogs. Backstage Access: This is your chance to get a peek at the backstage area of F&M Bank Arena where all the stars will be hanging out when they head to Clarksville. Don’t miss your chance to get your photo taken next to the backstage marquee and feel like you’re a part of the show!

Visit myfmbankarena.com for all arena policies and procedures. Approved Bags: Medical Bags, Parenting Bags, CLEAR Bags (12” x 12” x 6”) and NON-CLEAR bags (6.5” x 4.5” or smaller) will be permitted following screening.

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville will be managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Fans can follow the progress and stay up to date on everything relating to F&M Bank Arena by following @fmbankarena on all social media platforms.