Joe Biden Administration Increases Security Assistance for Ukraine with $2.1 Billion Package

Washington, D.C. – In a strong show of support, the Joe Biden Administration has announced additional security assistance for Ukraine. The United States Department of Defense (DoD) unveiled a comprehensive package valued at $2.1 billion, which includes crucial air defense systems and ammunition.

This assistance falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), reaffirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s defense.

The USAI package emphasizes the importance of bolstering Ukraine’s immediate capabilities while ensuring the long-term strength of its Armed Forces in deterring Russian aggression and safeguarding its territorial integrity.

Unlike the Presidential Drawdown authority, which has facilitated the rapid delivery of equipment from DoD stocks, USAI grants the United States the authority to procure capabilities from industry or partners. This announcement marks the initiation of a contracting process to provide Ukraine with priority capabilities.

The package encompasses various capabilities, including additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HAWK air defense systems and missiles, 105mm and 203mm artillery rounds, Puma Unmanned Aerial Systems, laser-guided rocket system munitions, and support for training, maintenance, and sustainment activities.

The United States remains dedicated to collaborating with its Allies and partners to meet Ukraine’s immediate battlefield requirements and long-term security assistance needs.