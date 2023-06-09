81.7 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 9, 2023
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn releases Statement Indictment of President Donald Trump
Politics

Marsha Blackburn releases Statement Indictment of President Donald Trump

News Staff
By News Staff

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement on the DOJ’s indictment of President Donald Trump:

“From the time President Trump first announced his candidacy, the FBI has displayed an unprecedented vendetta against him. A few years ago, it would have been unthinkable for an Attorney General to approve an FBI raid on the home of a former president,” said Senator Blackburn.


“All the while, the Left is employing a playbook of ‘distract and deflect’ that feels eerily familiar. After Hillary Clinton got caught deleting thousands of classified emails from her private server as Secretary of State, the FBI and Democratic politicians fabricated a plan to accuse President Donald Trump of Russian collusion,” Blackburn stated.

“Now that President Joe Biden is reportedly involved in a $5 million bribery scheme with a foreign nation, what does the DOJ do? Attempt to interfere with a congressional investigation into Biden and go after Trump instead. This is the pinnacle of two tiers of justice at work,” concluded Blackburn.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department searches for Missing Person Rae Ann Hille
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online