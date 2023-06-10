Austin Peay State University Football adds Chukwuemeka Manning Jr., Kade Glenn as Defensive Quality Control Coaches

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden added a pair of defensive quality control coaches to his staff, Friday, with Chukwuemeka Manning Jr. and Kade Glenn joining the Governors.

Manning Jr., who will work with the Govs linebackers, played defensive line for Austin Peay during the 2022 season. The Durham, North Carolina native recorded 32 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks while playing in all 11 games for the Governors last year.

Before his one year in Clarksville, Manning Jr. was a Third Team All- Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection at North Carolina Central, where he racked up 56 tackles, 14.0 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks over three seasons.

Off the field, Manning Jr. made an impact in his first season at Austin Peay State University and was the first player in program history to be named a finalist for the Stats Perform Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete. He was one of 15 finalists for the award, which is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field and in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.

Manning Jr. earned a bachelor’s in mass communication from North Carolina Central in 2021 and is on track to receive his master’s in health and human performance with a concentration in performance enhancement and coaching from Austin Peay State University in August.

Glenn, who will work with the APSU Governors’ defensive backs, spent the 2022 season as a defensive graduate assistant at North Alabama. During his time in Florence, Glenn assisted with the Lions’ defensive backs while also overseeing the team’s offensive and special teams scout teams.

Before his coaching career, Glenn played his final year of college football as a defensive back at the University of New Haven, where he recorded five tackles in 10 games during the 2021 season. Prior to that, Glenn played three seasons at NAIA Keiser University, where he racked up 135 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five interceptions, 11 passes defended, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks in 30 games.

Glenn earned his bachelor’s in business marketing from Keiser University in 2020.

For more offseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.