Sunday, June 11, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until later tonight

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00pm CT.

Counties Affected

Bedford County, Cannon County, Cheatham County, Clay County, Coffee County, Cumberland County, Davidson County, DeKalb County, Dickson County, Fentress County, Giles County, Grundy County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Jackson County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Marshall County, Maury County, Montgomery County, Overton County, Perry County, Pickett County, Putnam County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Trousdale County, Van Buren County, Warren County, Wayne County, White County, Williamson County, abd Wilson County.

