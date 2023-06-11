Nashville Zoo Welcomes Adorable Eland Calf, Otis, to the Family

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is abuzz with excitement as they proudly announce the birth and first appearance of Otis, a charming male eland calf. Born on May 9th, 2023 to Indigo and Ochre, Otis weighed a healthy 54 pounds at birth and has been thriving under the watchful care of the Zoo’s dedicated hoofstock team.

Within an hour of being born, Otis displayed his strength and vitality by standing and nursing, demonstrating the successful start to his life. The joyous occasion marks the third successful eland birth at the Nashville Zoo, following the arrival of Olive in the spring of 2022 and Murray in the spring of 2021.

In total, the Zoo now boasts a lively eland family of six, consisting of three females, three males, and the newest addition, Otis.

Visitors to the Nashville Zoo can witness the heartwarming bond between Otis and his mother, Indigo, as they explore their shared habitat in the Africa Field section. The eland family coexists with other species, creating a vibrant and diverse ecosystem within the zoo grounds. While elands are not currently endangered in the wild, the Nashville Zoo actively participates in the Eland Species Survival Plan® to ensure the preservation of genetically diverse populations under human care.

Native to the grasslands and semi-arid regions of Southeastern Africa, elands (Taurotragus oryx) captivate with their majestic presence. As the largest antelope species, both males and females possess distinct horns that elegantly spiral tightly. Elands are herbivorous animals, primarily consuming leaves, shrubs, bushes, and occasionally indulging in fruits and bulbs. In their natural habitat, older male elands tend to lead solitary lives, while females and young elands form close-knit social groups.

Otis’s birth not only brings delight to the Nashville Zoo but also emphasizes the importance of conservation efforts and the preservation of diverse wildlife populations. The zoo’s commitment to the Eland Species Survival Plan® underscores its dedication to the well-being and future of these remarkable animals.

As visitors and animal enthusiasts flock to the Nashville Zoo, they have the incredible opportunity to witness the adorable Otis as he takes his first steps in the world, adding another precious chapter to the zoo’s legacy of conservation and education.

Nashville Zoo donates to various organizations that support the conservation of species in Africa including International Rhino Foundation and Vulpro, an organization dedicated to saving vultures in the wild. To learn more about Nashville Zoo’s conservation efforts, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.

Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.