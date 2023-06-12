Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 12th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 12th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Mary Jane is a female, adult Pointer mix. She is current on all vaccinations, house-trained, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. She prefers a home without cats and children. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Pugsley is an adult male Domestic shorthair cat. He is litter trained, fully vetted, and neutered so he can go home the same day. Come check Pugsley out! He will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Boba is a male Domestic Shorthair Tabby ( orange and white) kitten. This little guy is up to date on age-appropriate shots, litter trained, neutered, and good with children, dogs, and other cats. Boba loves to purr and will make someone a wonderful snuggle buddy!

He can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Katie is an 18-month-old female Calico gal. She is fully vetted, HW negative, litter trained, and spayed and dewormed. She is an absolute sweetheart. She needs to be in a dog-free home as they terrify her but otherwise, she is a sweetheart and will make someone the perfect companion!

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bruce is a 7-8-year-old Lab mix breed, fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He is a very chill guy but he does bond quickly to his person. He enjoys leisurely walks and just hanging with his person. He does need to be the only pet and no children, please. He is a great companion for someone who is home a lot or retired.

If you think Bruce will be a great addition please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Larry is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, house-trained, crate trained and good with kids. Larry prefers to be the only pet in the home so he can get all the love and attention from his people. He enjoys chasing the ball and rope toys. He is such a velcro boy and will follow you everywhere! Larry lives to just love and please his family. You are his world.

Larry can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Miles is a year-and-a-half-old male Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. Miles weighs about 35 pounds, is house-trained, fully vetted, microchipped, and neutered. He does well with other dogs and children but is unsure about cats.

Miles does have 2 requirements for adoption: an active family and a fenced yard. He is a highly energetic breed mix and needs to be active and challenged! He will be a fabulous jogging or hiking buddy!! Come for a meet and greet!

For more details and information you can find Miles through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Winston is a super sweet male Corgi mix. He is fully vetted, good with dogs, great with kids and adults. Unsure about cats. He is on the waiting list to be neutered soon. Even though they have those shorter legs Corgis enjoy walks and outdoor adventures!

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Chula Vista ( also known as Willow) is a one-year-old female domestic shorthair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained, spayed, and does well with both cats and dogs but does need a home with at least one cat companion as she does get lonely.

She does not eat wet food and does not care to be held but will curl up in a lap. She loves lounging on bookshelves and under chairs but is also very curious and loves exploring. Chula Vista will make a wonderful addition to your family.



To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Jessie is a young, handsome Beagle/Harrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He is good with children and other dogs. Jessie is a sweet boy who needs a special person or family who will help him become secure and confident.

He is looking for his forever family who will include him in activities and love and protect him. If you think Jessie will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue.

For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Navi is a lovely 3-year-old female white German Shepherd. She weighs 75 pounds, spayed, microchipped, HW negative, and fully vetted. She is on HW and flea and tick prevention as well. Navi is house and crate trained and has done well with OLDER, respectful children.

She is very affectionate and would thrive being the only pet in the home so she could get all that attention! Her adoption fees come with a free training evaluation @ Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.

To find out more about Navi, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/navi or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org