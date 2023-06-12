Clarksville Arts and Heritage Development Council to hold 2Rivers Plein Air Paint-Out, June 23rd-24th

Clarksville, TN – Artists from around Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will arrive in Clarksville to paint at Dunbar Cave State Park in the 2Rivers Plein Air Paint-Out on Friday and Saturday, June 23rd and 24th, 2023.

Clarksvillians are invited to a reception and exhibition of work produced through the weekend at the Customs House Museum, 200 South Second Street, on Saturday, June 24th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

They may also purchase fresh, original work featuring scenes of colorful native plants under a bright blue summer sky, painted en plein air.

Those attending will also enjoy a program of original lyrics, written especially for this evening by Clarksvillians Roberta and Larry Richardson.

This year’s paint-out will commemorate Dunbar Cave State Park’s 50th anniversary. The event also has another purpose: to call attention to the importance of Southeastern grasslands in maintaining biodiversity and in combatting global warming.

The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council is partnering with the Southeastern Grasslands Institute to look at ways to restore some of this region’s natural heritage of extensive prairie lands.

Dr. Dwayne Estes, Austin Peay State University professor of biology and executive director of SGI, says grassland loss is the single greatest conservation issue currently facing eastern North American biodiversity. Dr. Estes has worked with Friends of Dunbar Cave and park manager, David Britton, to restore 15 acres of prairie.

The plein air painters’ work will spotlight the beauty of our Southern grasslands.

Estes comments, “Our precious Southern grasslands are nearly extinct and the species that depend on them are fading fast. Many of our Southern grasslands that managed to persist through the past 200 years have disappeared in the past quarter-century. “

The three artworks judged best by juror Kell Black, internationally exhibited artist and APSU professor emeritus of art, will receive cash prizes.

The awards ceremony will take place at 7:30pm with a first-place award of $500.00, courtesy of Hand Family Companies; second place of $250.00, courtesy of Planters Bank; and third place of $125.00, courtesy of Heimansohn Steel & Salvage. Artist Bettye Holte donated prize money for an honorable mention or two.

Artists will also have a chance to compete in a one-hour quick-draw contest on Saturday afternoon. The winner of this contest will receive a $50.00 prize from Planters Bank.

A French expression that means “in the open air,” en plein air painting became popular among 19th-century impressionist painters intrigued by the changing patterns of sunlight on a landscape. Today’s plein air artists work in their surroundings, painting what the naked eye sees, without the focusing aid of photographs.



The 2Rivers Plein Air Paint-Out is sponsored by the 2Rivers Society of Painters, Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, Downtown Artists Cooperative, Southern Grassland Institute, and Customs House Museum.



For more information, please contact Dr. Ellen Kanervo, executive director, of Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council at 931.551.8870.