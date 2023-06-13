Nashville Sounds run past Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park, 11-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (32-31) scored eight runs in the first two innings on their way to stomping the Gwinnett Stripers (29-35) 11-3 on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park. Nashville plated six in a second inning that saw 10 Sounds come up to the plate.

Jesse Winker gave everyone an early sneak peek at how the game would go, homering on the first pitch from Nick Margevicius (L, 1-2) in the bottom of the first. Alex Jackson added another run with an RBI single later in the frame.

If the dam was leaking in the first, it exploded in the second inning as Nashville pushed six runs across. The frame started with a Cam Devanney triple. Six of the next seven hitters reached base before Devanney made the final out of the inning, with Nashville extending their lead all the way to 8-0.

Gwinnett scored two in the third, but Devanney plated two more in the fourth on a bases-loaded single to neutralize it. With two outs in the fifth, Jackson knocked a towering home run over everything in left-center, pushing an already out-of-hand contest to 11-2.

Robert Gasser (W, 5-1) rolled through another strong outing on the hill, allowing three earned runs over six innings and striking out five. Darrell Thompson, J.C. Mejia and Alex Claudio combined for three scoreless frames of relief.

Nashville enjoyed three-hit nights from Jackson (3 R, HR, 3 RBI), Winker (2 R, HR) and Tyler Naquin (R, RBI). Devanney (3B, 2 RBI) and Roman Quinn (2B, RBI) both knocked two hits.

The Nashville Sounds hope to emerge victorious again Wednesday night with southpaw Thomas Pannone (1-1, 3.24) on the mound. He’ll go up against Gwinnett Stripers right-hander Allan Winans (5-3, 2.66). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Robert Gasser turned in another great start tonight. Over his last three starts, the southpaw has struck out 21 over 20.0 innings. He has a 3.15 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over the span. Gasser leads the International League with 72 strikeouts this season.

Gasser has yet to allow a run, earned or otherwise, in the first inning this season. He is the only pitcher in the IL, and just one of eight in the minors, with 10 or more starts and a 0.00 ERA in the first inning.

Nashville’s 16 hits came just shy of their season-high of 17, which was accomplished on June 1 at Charlotte.

Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 3-for-4 with two runs, a homer, RBI, and one walk. In five games on assignment, Winker is batting .385 (5-for-13) with four runs, three homers, three RBI, and more walks (4) than strikeouts (2).

Alex Jackson scored three times, his first three-run night since May 27th, 2021 vs. Memphis with Gwinnett. Jackson hit three homers in that 2021 contest.

