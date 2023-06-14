Austin Peay State University Volleyball releases 2023 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Volleyball head volleyball coach Taylor Mott, entering her 12th season at the helm, released the Governors’ 29-match slate for the upcoming 2023 season Tuesday.

The Governors open the season with a seven-match road trip, beginning with a weekend tournament at Alabama-Birmingham, August 25th-26th. The Govs face Buffalo, Florida A&M, and host UAB in the three-match event. Florida A&M swept the Southwestern Athletic Conference championships last season and appeared in the NCAA Volleyball Championship.

The following weekend takes the APSU Govs to the St. Louis area for a first-ever appearance at Lindenwood, September 1st-2nd. Their three-match slate in St. Charles, Missouri, includes host Lindenwood, Indiana State, and Louisiana-Monroe. Austin Peay State University concludes the season-opening road trip with a September 6th midweek match at Chattanooga.

Austin Peay State University opens another season at the Dunn Center with the Stacheville Challenge, September 8th-9th. The APSU Govs play Valparaiso and Indiana in the two-day, five-match event, with Lindenwood rounding out the field. The three-match homestand concludes with Conference USA Champion Western Kentucky visiting Clarksville for a Sept. 12 midweek affair.

The pre-conference slate concludes the following weekend when Austin Peay State University travels to Kansas City, Missouri, for a final three-match tune-up. The APSU Govs face Saint Louis, host Kansas City, and former conference foe Southeast Missouri.

The Govs open their 16-match ASUN Conference slate on the road with matches at North Alabama and Central Arkansas on September 22nd and 24th, respectively. Austin Peay State University returns home for a four-match conference homestand that sees Lipscomb, Jacksonville, Bellarmine, and Eastern Kentucky travel to Clarksville over 10 days.

Defending ASUN Champion Florida Gulf Coast awaits the Govs on their first trip to Florida on October 13th, with a match at Stetson the following day rounding out the two-match stay. A quick homestand the next weekend brings Queens and Kennesaw State to the Dunn Center, October 20th-21st.

The APSU Govs then make a four-match trek across three states to close October and start November. A swing through the Commonwealth of Kentucky includes an October 27th match at Eastern Kentucky and an October 28th contest at Bellarmine. The APSU Govs visit Music City four days later to face Lipscomb on November 1st before jumping on a plane to visit North Florida on November 4th.

Austin Peay State University concludes its 2023 campaign with two home matches. Central Arkansas opens the final weekend, November 10th, before North Alabama visits the following night to finish regular season play.

Florida Gulf Coast hosts the ASUN Volleyball Championship, November 16th-18th, in Fort Myers, Florida. The NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship starts two weeks later at campus sites.