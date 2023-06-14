Blanchfield Army Community Hospital says Establishing care with new PCM key for EFMP families new to area

Fort Campbell, KY – As the summer transfer season begins, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) Exceptional Family Member Program officials seek to help new families establish care as seamlessly as possible upon arrival.

EFMP is for any Army Family Member, child or adult, with any physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual disability that requires special treatment, therapy, individualized education program, training, or counseling.

“We recommend making an appointment with their new Primary Care Manager, here, as soon as possible to get established and to get medications refills and/or referrals placed for any specialty care providers required,” said Andrea Russell, an EFMP Special Needs Advisor and Case Coordinator at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

“There are currently longer wait times for some services on and off post so signing up upon arrival can help minimize delay down the road,” Russell stated.

Families may communicate with their primary care manager directly through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://my.mhsgenesis.health.mil for any concerns that may arise before or following their initial appointment. If there are any medical or educational changes regarding their EFMP enrollment information, Russell said families may contact the case coordinator office at BACH via email at usarmy.campbell.medcom-bach.list.efmp@health.mil, or by phone at 270.956.0614.

The EFMP on Fort Campbell supports more than 4,500 individuals with special needs. EFMP works with other military and civilian agencies, like Army Human Resources Command, TRICARE, and Army Community Service, to provide comprehensive and coordinated community support, housing, educational, medical, and personnel services for families with special needs dependents.

For more information on EFMP services on Fort Campbell visit https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/acs/exceptional-family-member-program