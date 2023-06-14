70.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 16, 2023
HomeSportsNashville Sounds take down Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park, 6-3
Sports

Nashville Sounds take down Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park, 6-3

Sounds 2022 MVP totals 4 RBI as Nashville takes 6-3 triumph

News Staff
By News Staff
Brice Turang's Homer Powers Nashville Sounds Past Gwinnett Stripers. (Nashville Sounds)
Brice Turang's Homer Powers Nashville Sounds Past Gwinnett Stripers. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Brice Turang hit his first homer with the Nashville Sounds (33-31) this season as his three-run blast helped pave the way for a 6-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-36) on Wednesday night at First Horizon Park.

Entering the bottom of the fifth up 1-0, Turang launched a majestic shot off the batter’s eye in center field for a three spot in the scoring column. It was his first homer with Nashville in his fourth game with the club this season.

Thomas Pannone (2-1) set the table for the Sounds bullpen with a strong start. The left-hander held Gwinnett to just two hits and a walk over 5.0 scoreless innings for his second win of the season. He also struck out three on 72 pitches and 45 strikes.


Nashville took an early lead in the third with Turang’s bases-loaded walk. The Sounds would add some insurance in the seventh thanks to a Mike Brosseau RBI single and Eddy Alvarez’s sacrifice fly.

The bullpen did their part to hang on for the win, with five different Sounds relievers getting work in the contest. Matt Bush got a couple of outs in his rehab stint, giving up an unearned run in the sixth. J.B. Bukauskas, Pedro Fernandez and Ethan Small would combine for 2.1 scoreless innings. Thyago Vieira gave up a two-run homer but settled down to close things out in the ninth.

Brosseau was the lone Sound to have a multi-hit contest. Sal Frelick reached three times in his return to the Sounds lineup with a single and two walks. Jesse Winker also reached three times with two walks and a hit.

Caleb Boushley (3-3, 4.88) will greet Gwinnett as the Nashville Sounds starter for 615 Night at First Horizon Park. Gwinnett will start Dereck Rodriguez (2-1, 3.86) in game three of the series tomorrow night at 6:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

  • Brice Turang homered for the first time with the Nashville Sounds in the 2023 season. It was his 15th career homer with the Sounds. Turang last had four RBI in a game on April 3rd, 2023 with Milwaukee vs. New York-NL (a grand slam for his first MLB home run).
  • Through five appearances and four starts at First Horizon Park, Thomas Pannone is 2-0 with a 2.35 ERA (23.0 IP/6 ER).

  • Rehabbing Brewers reliever Matt Bush gave up an unearned run in 0.2 innings tonight. Through three appearances, Bush has yet to yield an earned run in 2.2 innings (H, 2 BB, 3 K).
  • Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-3 with a run and two walks. In six games on assignment, Winker is batting .375 (6-for-16) with five runs, three homers, three RBI and more walks (6) than strikeouts (2).

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Previous articleMarsha Blackburn Calls For Special Counsel To Investigate Joe Biden Family Corruption
Next articleKennedy Law Firm Internship Program Inspires Future Legal Professionals
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online