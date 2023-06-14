Nashville State Community College’s Carol Rothstein picked for 2023 Leadership Class of Harvard Business School Young American Leaders

Nashville, TN – Nashville State Community College’s Vice President of Academic Affairs and Workforce Dr. Carol Rothstein has been named among 10 government, business, academic, and nonprofit leaders from Middle Tennessee by Global Action Platform for a Harvard Business School leadership program.

Global Action Platform is the local partner and coordinator of the Young American Leaders Program for Nashville and the regional affiliate of the Institute for Strategy and Competitiveness, Harvard Business School. The Owen School of Management at Vanderbilt University is Global Action Platform’s academic partner in the relationship with Harvard Business School.

The ten Nashville leaders were selected to be a task force to build a biomedical cluster strategy for the region.

The leaders are:

Joe Cook III, Managing Director, Mountain Group Partners

Alfred Dowell, EVP and CFO, Ingram Industries

Rick Ewing, Director of Customer Success-Health Sciences, Oracle

Michelle Gaskin-Brown, Senior Manager, Public Policy, Amazon

Lauren Ingram, Senior Associate, Partnership Development, Frist Cressey Ventures

Gabriel Perez, VP, Software Development, HCA Healthcare

Chris Rowe, ED, Industry Collaboration, Vanderbilt University

Carol Rothstein, VP Academic Affairs/Workforce Development, Nashville State Community College

Fahad Tahir, CEO, Ascension St. Thomas

Abby Trotter, Executive Director, Life Science Tennessee

“I am excited and honored to partner with an amazing team of leaders to represent Nashville in the Young American Leaders Program,” said Dr. Rothstein. “I look forward to collaborating with Harvard Business School professors and representatives from other cities to discuss strategies to continue Nashville’s economic prosperity.”

Ten leaders from fourteen cities across the U.S. are selected by senior community leaders in those cities to participate each June in an intensive case study workshop on urban and rural regional collaborations and strategies for economic resilience. Other participating cities include Austin, Boston, Columbus, Detroit, Miami, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Salt Lake City, and Seattle, among others. The program was launched to develop leaders who understand cross-sector collaborations for shared prosperity and can implement them more effectively and spread them more rapidly than in the past.

“Global Action Platform is committed to supporting the creation of a globally competitive innovation hub for shared prosperity in Nashville,” notes Dr. Massey. “Through this collaboration, we hope to help enable emerging and established local leaders to work together for the shared growth and prosperity of our region in today’s global economy.” Linda Peek Schacht, executive coach and Founding Director, Andrews Institute for Civic Leadership, Lipscomb University, is an advisor for the Nashville program, which receives ongoing local program support from Global Action Platform and its 2023 sponsors, which include Gold Sponsors: HCA Healthcare, Ingram, Vanderbilt University; Silver Sponsors: JumpstartNova, and the Scarlett Family Foundation, along with a number of individual donors.