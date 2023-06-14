TBI Most Wanted Fugitive Robert Fletcher Charged in Benton County Homicide

Nashville, TN – A Benton County man, added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Most Wanted list yesterday and taken into custody hours later in Nashville, has been charged in connection with the murder of an acquaintance in Benton County.

On June 9th, at the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI special agents joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of Shelly J. Hawks (DOB: 1/1/68). She was located deceased inside her home in the 1900 block of Strawberry Gables Lane in Holladay.

During the investigation, Robert Paschal Fletcher was developed as a suspect. On June 13th, TBI agents secured a warrant charging Fletcher with Criminal Homicide. He was subsequently placed on the TBI Most Wanted list.

Tuesday evening, following a tip from a citizen in Nashville, TBI agents along with members of the United States Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force in West Tennessee, U.S. Marshals from the Middle District of Tennessee, and the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department located Fletcher and took him into custody.

Fletcher (DOB: 7/7/82) has been booked into the Benton County Jail on one count of Criminal Homicide. His bond is set at $500,000.