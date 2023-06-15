Austin Peay State University Track and Field coach Valerie Brown resigns

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced that Valerie Brown, the Governors’ head track and field coach for the past four seasons, has resigned to pursue other professional opportunities.

“I want to thank Valerie for her 12 years of work as an assistant coach and then the head track and field coach at APSU,” said Austin Peay State University Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison.

“Coach Brown led the Govs to the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championship along with numerous individual titles, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors. We will immediately begin a national search to find the coach that will lead our Austin Peay State University track and field as it builds on the foundation set by Coach Brown,” Harrison stated.

Brown completed her fourth season as Austin Peay State University’s head men’s and women’s cross country and women’s track and field coach in 2022-23. She was on the staff since 2011 and was the programs’ associate head coach for five seasons (2014-19) before being elevated to head coach.

The Governors won the 2020 OVC Indoor Track and Field Championship, the program’s first title since 2000. Since Brown’s arrival in 2011, Austin Peay State University sprint and hurdle athletes set several school indoor records (55m dash, 60m dash, 200m dash, 400m dash, 1600m relay, pole vault) and several outdoor records (100m dash, 200m dash, 400m dash, 100m hurdles, 4x100m relay).