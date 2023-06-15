Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 15th-19th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery this weekend shows sunny skies until Sunday. Beginning Sunday, there is a chance of showers every day through Thursday.

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with a comfortable low of around 65 degrees. The wind will start from the west-northwest at around 5 mph, gradually shifting to the southwest in the evening.

Get ready for a sunny day ahead! Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will climb to a high near 90 degrees. A gentle west wind of 5 to 10 mph will shift to the north-northwest in the afternoon.

As Friday night approaches, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low of around 60 degrees. The wind will be coming from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday promises another day of abundant sunshine. You can anticipate a high near 88 degrees, accompanied by a gentle northeast wind of around 5 mph.

As night falls Saturday, the sky will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to a low of around 63 degrees. The wind will start from the northeast at 5 mph and gradually shift to the east-southeast after midnight.

On Sunday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially after 1:00pm. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. A south wind of 5 to 10 mph will be present. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday night brings the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. The temperature will settle around 66 degrees, with a south-southeast wind of around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

As Juneteenth arrives Monday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly after 1:00pm. Expect partly sunny conditions with a high near 83 degrees. The wind will initially come from the southeast at 10 mph and later shift to the west-northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

On Monday night, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am, followed by a slight chance of showers. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the temperature will reach a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.