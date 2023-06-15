Clarksville Parks and Recreation Presents announces Temporary Closure of Billy Dunlop Park, Robert Clark Park for Sleep Under the Stars Campout

Clarksville, TN – Excitement is in the air as Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department gears up for Sleep Under the Stars Campout.

In preparation for this fun-filled event, Billy Dunlop and Robert Clark Parks will temporarily close their doors to the public on Saturday, June 17th, 2023. The closure will be in effect until 10:00am on Sunday, June 18th, when the parks will reopen for regular activities.

During the Sleep Under the Stars Campout, the Blueway access points at Billy Dunlop Park and Robert Clark Park will also be inaccessible.

To ensure the safety and enjoyment of all participants, fishermen, canoers, kayakers, and anyone planning to float the waterway are encouraged to steer clear of the closed-off area and make use of alternative access points nearby.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.