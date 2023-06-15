Kennedy Law Firm Internship Program Inspires Future Legal Professionals

Clarksville, TN – The Kennedy Law Firm’s highly regarded internship program continues to shape the careers of aspiring legal professionals each summer.

The program, which welcomes high school students and university students from various backgrounds, has become a cherished opportunity for those interested in law.

Since its inception in 1985 with just two interns, the Kennedy Law Firm has continually refined and expanded the internship program. In 1992, it underwent significant enhancements, and this year, a record-breaking 45 interns participated, bringing the total number of program alumni to over 1000.

“I said it while I was sitting in school, I never knew a lawyer, never saw one. Interesting. But I said, if I ever get to be a lawyer, I’ll do something about it. Then the internship program developed out of it. That was what happened. I’m glad that we did,” stated Kevin Kennedy.

The internship offers a comprehensive experience aimed at broadening interns’ understanding of the legal field. Throughout their time in the program, interns have the privilege of engaging with local judges who speak about court procedures, discuss notable cases, and share insights about the courts they preside over.

“The internship gives younger people an opportunity to learn about leadership. Most of them I would say are interested in law. But even the ones that aren’t, it gives them an opportunity to figure out how prominent leaders in our community went from being in their position to where they are now,” stated Sarah Sumpter, a legal assistant at the Kennedy Law Firm.

This year, the interns had the unique opportunity to visit the courthouse and observe court proceedings in various courtrooms. They also embarked on a jail tour and received valuable presentations from the district attorneys, including the main district attorney and two assistant district attorneys, who shed light on their roles in general sessions court and criminal court.

Additionally, interns gained knowledge from esteemed judges in Chancery, Circuit, and Juvenile courts.

“All of my Children have gone through the program and if I’d had the opportunity, I’d love to have gone through it. I always want to encourage anybody to take advantage of it because you’ll only get that one chance to learn all the things that you can have without going to a law school,” said Kevin Kennedy.

The Kennedy Law Firm takes pride in nurturing young talents and inspiring them to pursue legal careers. Many former interns have gone on to become successful lawyers, judges, and influential figures in their communities. Notably, one program alumnus serves as a justice on the Court of Criminal Appeals. The firm views itself as a stepping stone in their journey, offering support, encouragement, and valuable lessons along the way.

“I got to sit with the interns and one thing that I learned from them is that they exhibited confidence throughout the week. Like when they came in for their interview, they were kind of intimidated. You know most of them are still high school kids, but it was really cool to be able to pour into them and then see their confidence built up throughout the week. So that was probably one of my favorite parts,” Sumpter said.

When asked what inspired him to start the internship program, Kennedy responded, “I remember when I was sitting in the law school, I said, if I ever get through here, I’m going to do something for the community. I went on with that and that little sound was in my mind all along.”

“I put on the front of the building, we’re committed to helping people. I come from that philosophy, you can’t help somebody without helping yourself. So I just really wanted to help people. I enjoy teaching and we had the facilities. It was just win, win.”

“Every year I’ve been a lawyer, now over 39 years, I learned something that is so interesting and it helps your mind in those split seconds when you got to go right or go left, say yes or no. It makes a difference.”

While not all interns eventually become lawyers, the program welcomes a diverse range of participants. Over the years, it has attracted aspiring professionals from various fields, including medical doctors, business owners, managers, and CEOs. The program serves as a platform for interns to explore their interests, expand their knowledge, and consider how their careers can contribute to the betterment of Clarksville.

In addition to the internship program, the Kennedy Law Firm also hosts a Court of Creativity, where they conduct mock trials for elementary and high school students, as well as Austin Peay State University students. This interactive aspect of the program allows participants to engage in role-playing activities and skits, fostering a fun and educational experience throughout the week.

“It’s inspiring if that person could be a judge, I can too. Some of the most amazing, amazing teenagers I have ever known I have met here. I live here in Montgomery County. I’m a graduate of Austin Peay State University and taught at Austin Peay. We are putting out some top-quality students. They understand and even in our skits, some of those kids could talk better than lawyers. They were really zeroing in on things,” said Kennedy.

The internship program’s legacy and reputation continue to grow with each passing year. It officially began in 1992 but traces its roots back to sporadic internships as early as 1985. Its impact extends beyond the interns themselves, as the program invigorates the community and provides a platform for judges and leaders to connect with the younger generation. This unique exchange of ideas and perspectives benefits all involved, fostering enthusiasm and creating a mutually beneficial experience.

The Kennedy Law Firm maintains a strong partnership with the Clarksville-Montgomery County schools, actively reaching out to guidance counselors to spread the word about the program. The selective application process involves interviews with the firm’s staff, ensuring that the best-suited candidates are chosen each year.



The program’s success is evident from the remarkable engagement and passion displayed by interns. The conference room buzzes with electricity as interns eagerly participate in various activities and engage in thought-provoking discussions. The program offers a glimpse into the legal profession, dispelling misconceptions and inspiring young minds to pursue excellence in their future careers.



As interns leave the program, they carry with them a deeper understanding of the importance of law, the significance of upholding it, and the value of honoring those in leadership positions. Many find themselves inspired to pursue a career committed to excellence. The Kennedy Law Firm believes in equipping young individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed.