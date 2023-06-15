Nashville Sounds defeats Gwinnett Stripers at First Horizon Park, 5-3

Nashville, TN – Cam Devanney came through in the clutch with a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Nashville Sounds (34-31) to a 5-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (29-37) on 615 Night at First Horizon Park.

After Gwinnett tied things in the top half, Alex Jackson led off the bottom of the eighth with a single to get the go-ahead run on base. With one out, Devanney crushed the first pitch of the at-bat over the left field wall to put the Sounds up for good.

Reliever Clayton Andrews (2-0) continued his stellar season in a huge spot late. He struck out a batter in the eighth inning to keep the contest tied before facing the minimum in the ninth, capped off by a 6-4-3 double play to secure the win.

Nashville hitters came through with three homers, each of them just as important as the next. Brice Turang notched his second home run in as many nights with a two-run shot off Dereck Rodriguez in the fourth. Mike Brosseau added to the clout with a solo homer in the fifth, making it a 3-0 game at the time. Gwinnett would rally to tie things late before Devanney’s homer.

Starter Caleb Boushley exited in line for the win after 5.2 innings. The Wisconsinite limited the Stripers to a run on five hits and just one free pass with three strikeouts. However, he would take a no-decision to no fault of his own.

Matt Bush made his fourth rehab appearance, getting a couple of outs in the seventh (BB, K). Abner Uribe made his Triple-A debut and had a blown save with a hitless 0.2 innings in the eighth (R, ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Brosseau tallied a multi-hit game with two runs and his first homer as a Sound. Six other Sounds collected knocks in the contest. As a team, Nashville outhit Gwinnett 8-5.

Eric Lauer (0-1, 13.50) will take the bump for the Nashville Sounds on Friday. The Gwinnett Stripers will match with right-hander Michael Soroka (2-2, 3.92). First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Mike Brosseau homered for the first time as a Sound. It was his 25 th homer at the Triple-A level, with the other 24 coming as a member of the Durham Bulls.

homer at the Triple-A level, with the other 24 coming as a member of the Durham Bulls. With the eighth-inning single, Alex Jackson has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 contests. Since May 19, Jackson is batting .447 (17-for-38) with five home runs, 11 RBI, and 16 runs scored.

Rehabbing Brewers reliever Matt Bush worked in 0.2 innings tonight. Through four appearances, Bush has yet to yield an earned run in 3.1 innings (H, 3 BB, 4 K).

Rehabbing Brewers outfielder Jesse Winker went 1-for-4. In seven games on assignment, Winker is batting .350 (7-for-20) with five runs, three homers, three RBI, and more walks (6) than strikeouts (3).

