Tennessee Department of Education announces Reading 360 Literacy Trainings Available This Summer for Tennessee Teachers

Nashville, TN – Throughout this summer, the Tennessee Department of Education is highlighting literacy trainings available now through the end of July for Tennessee teachers to enhance their skills in implementing reading strategies within their classrooms.

Over the past two years, thousands of educators in various roles have completed the trainings, totaling nearly 50,000 educators and administrators trained.

Tennessee teachers can sign up to attend a Reading 360 literacy training—the Early Reading Training or the Secondary Literacy Training—offered by the department, giving educators an opportunity to take the asynchronous, online Course 1 and then collaborate and learn about high-quality literacy instruction during in-person, highly engaging Course II sessions. Teachers should contact their district to sign up.

“Summer literacy trainings for educators are an essential part of the department’s comprehensive Reading 360 strategy to increase literacy rates in Tennessee,” said Interim Commissioner, Sam Pearcy. “Building upon the past two years of summer trainings, I’m thrilled we are continuing to equip teachers across the state with rich professional development to provide phonics-based instruction for students in the classroom.”

Participating teachers will identify the characteristics of high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) and how to use curriculum to address all foundational skills and knowledge-building components of the Tennessee Academic standards with distinguishing application and examples for grade level appropriateness.

For each training, Course I must be completed asynchronously, online and Course II takes place in person. Additionally, K-5 educators can use Course I to meet the licensure renewal requirements outlined in the Tennessee Literacy Success Act.

Past participants shared their excitement and appreciation for the trainings.

“The training that I received changed everything I thought I knew about how to learn to read,” said Kristie Caldwell, K-5 Instructional Coach, Bedford County Schools. “We have this one opportunity to make this difference in kids’ lives, and it is so important.”

“Its value reminds you that we’re all promoting literacy, right,” said Michael Sweeney, High School Social Studies Teacher, Kingsport City Schools. “I’m teaching history and economics, but I’m also trying to ensure that kids can get out of here and read, understand and write.”

“It’s great that the state is investing and getting us all on the same page so that we can all learn together,” said Mark Wittman, Kindergarten Teacher, Memphis-Shelby County Schools. “If we all can learn together, then we can all move forward and make an impact on all students, no matter where they live in the state or even in the nation.”

For more information on Reading 360 trainings, click here.