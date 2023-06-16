72.5 F
Education

APSU commemorates Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom, Resilience, Progress

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) joins the nation in honoring and celebrating Juneteenth, a significant milestone in American history.

This year, we mark the 158th anniversary of Union soldiers arriving in Galveston, Texas, with the transformative message that all enslaved people in Texas were free.

Juneteenth, now a federal holiday recognized at APSU, holds a profound significance as a symbol of freedom, resilience, and progress.


In recognition of this critical day, Austin Peay State University will be closed on Monday, June 19th, 2023 to allow students and employees to celebrate.

LaNeeça R. Williams, chief of Institutional Culture and Title IX coordinator at APSU, emphasized the importance of reflection during this celebration.

“As we come together to celebrate Juneteenth with block parties, cookouts, and educational events, let us not overlook the historical challenges endured by those who fought tirelessly for equality,” she said. “It is vital that we dedicate ourselves to constructing equitable solutions for the persistent challenges in our society today.”

