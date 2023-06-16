Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council to unveil Storybook Trail in Bel-Aire Park

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council invites the public to Bel-Aire Park, 124 Marie Drive, to two events celebrating World Albatross Day: a children’s art project and the unveiling of a Storybook Trail.

On June 19th, 2023 the actual World Albatross Day, Arts for Hearts volunteers will help celebrate this day from 1:00pm to 2:30pm in Bel-Aire Park with children making Albatross puppets they can fly along our Storybook Trail. All children are invited.

On Thursday, June 22nd, at 11:00am the Council will unveil the first of five Storybook Trails it will install in Montgomery County, Houston County, Stewart County, Cheatham County, and Dickson County. The uniformity of the installations will allow the counties to exchange book panels for families to have new books to read along the trails.

Wisdom: The Midway Albatross, illustrated by Kitty Harvill, a Clarksville native and internationally recognized conservation artist, will be reproduced in signs lining the half-mile trail around the park. A life-sized albatross sculpture, created by Christoph Hrdina and Barbara Kane and covered in plastic feathers, will allow children to measure themselves against the bird’s 6-foot wingspan and will emphasize the danger plastic represents to these wonderful birds.

Come in comfortable shoes and plan to walk the trail after the brief unveiling ceremony.

The trails are made possible by grants from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation, the Tennessee Arts Commission, and by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.