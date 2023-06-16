Clarksville Receives Federal Grant to Enhance Traffic Safety Planning

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville, through the Clarksville Urbanized Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), has been awarded a $200,000 federal matching grant to support traffic safety initiatives as a component of the Mayor’s Transportation 2020+ Master Plan.

Working in cooperation with Stan Williams of the MPO, City Grants Director Lauren Winters received notification that the MPO on behalf of the City has been selected to receive federal funds for the first stage of grant funding supporting an Action Plan through the “Safe Streets and Roads for All” discretionary grant opportunity.

Utilizing a consultant who will help gather input from the public and key stakeholders, the City has a year to develop the Action Plan with the $200,000 federal grant, combined with a $50,000 local match.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the grant will propel the City of Clarksville forward in creating safer streets and mobility options for the city’s residents and visitors alike.

“Our current transportation plan, while comprehensive and forward-thinking, will greatly benefit from the additional objectives reflected in this grant opportunity,” Mayor Pitts said.

“I pledge to support this initiative, both in planning and implementation, to provide our community with the safest mobility options possible. I also look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with both the MPO and the Department of Transportation to make our community safer,” he said.

Mayor Pitts said the City of Clarksville is using a strategic approach to applying for grant funding that supports the mission of Transportation 2020+.

“Alleviating traffic, providing safer access for pedestrians, and offering expanded public transit opportunities are central points of emphasis in our plan. This grant will be a big help,” he said.

Winters said once the Action Plan is formulated, the next step is to apply for the Implementation Grant which will provide funding to carry out the specific projects identified in the Action Plan.

Federal grant funds for that Implementation phase – by applying through the MPO of the Regional Planning Commission, as the City did – can reach or exceed a minimum of $5 million flowing down from the federal government for Clarksville to use for the specified purpose.

“The City actively looks for grant funding to help us achieve our missions in an efficient, equitable and affordable way,” Winters said. “This grant opportunity is a win for our community as federal funding is being put to use to make our hometown safer and to help us achieve our Transportation 2020+ plan objectives.”

The grant program stems from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which established the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program providing $5-$6 billion in grants nationwide over the next five years.

The funding supports regional and local initiatives to prevent and eliminate roadway deaths and serious injuries.

The City of Clarksville, working with the MPO, will present an Action Plan that outlines how the transportation plan will achieve “zero deaths/vision zero”, including a timeline, commitment and planning structure.