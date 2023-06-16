87.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, June 16, 2023
HomeNewsJames Ashby, Elizabeth Smith are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Burglary
News

James Ashby, Elizabeth Smith are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Burglary

News Staff
By News Staff
James Ashby and Elizabeth Smith
James Ashby and Elizabeth Smith

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old James Ashby (white male) and 36-year-old Elizabeth Smith (white female). 

They both have warrants for Burglary and may be in a 2005 white Toyota Sequoia (TN tag 777-BKXF). 

Toyota Sequoia
Toyota Sequoia

Ashby is 6’2” and weighs approximately 225 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Smith is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 176 pounds, and has brown hair.  See attached photos. 


Anyone who sees or has information on James Ashby or Elizabeth Smith is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Clegg at 931.648.0656, ext. 5324.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department arrests Habitual Criminal Ismail Green for Theft of Motor Vehicle
Next articleFormer Department of Homeland Security Officials Outline Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ Dereliction of Duty for Homeland Republicans
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online