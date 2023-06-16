James Ashby, Elizabeth Smith are Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old James Ashby (white male) and 36-year-old Elizabeth Smith (white female).

They both have warrants for Burglary and may be in a 2005 white Toyota Sequoia (TN tag 777-BKXF).

Ashby is 6’2” and weighs approximately 225 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair.

Smith is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 176 pounds, and has brown hair. See attached photos.

Anyone who sees or has information on James Ashby or Elizabeth Smith is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Clegg at 931.648.0656, ext. 5324.