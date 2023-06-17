Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 2023-2024 Board of Directors

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 118th year in Montgomery County. At the annual Gala, held May 23rd, Chairman Mark Kelly announced and welcomed his 2023-2024 Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Serving on the executive committee are Mike Rainey – Chair-Elect, Vice-Chair, Legends Bank; Paul Turner – Immediate Past Chairman, Ajax Distributing; Jamie Durrett – Legal Counsel; Matt McWhirter – Vice-Chair, Finance/Administration, F&M Bank; Tyler Mayes – Chair, Membership Services, Legacy Insurance; Catherine Bertoldi – Chair, Military Affairs, Alpha Dental; Jessica Todd – Chair, Public & Community Affairs, First Financial; Shannon Kitchen – Chair, Business Development, Fortera Credit Union.

Additional board members include Erin Yow, Apex Title, LLC – Young Professionals Chair; Board of Directors: Jana Manzella, Florim USA Inc.; Dave Loos Jr., Credit Bureau Systems; Drew Emery, Tennova Healthcare; Nathan Jones, CBE Companies, Inc.; Mark Van Aken, ECS Southeast, LLP; Stephanie Travis, Travis Electrical Service; Chris Smith, 5 Star Media Group; Terry Yarbrough, Mathews Nissan; Terry Jalinsky, Korean American Association of Clarksville; O’Neal Wiggins, Wiggins Medical Transit.

Newly appointed to serve three-year terms on the board of directors are Doug Englen, Bell Textron, Inc.; Alexis Goines, AllState; Jamaal Bradley, Four Brothers Wood-Fired Pizza; John Montgomery, The JR Group of Crye-Leike; John Crespo, CFD Services Inc.

At the annual Gala the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2023 awards: Ted A. Crozier Sr. Community Commitment Award, Leo Millan, Millan Enterprises; Boots to Suits Award, Doug Englen, Bell; Young Professional of the Year, Tyler Mayes, Legacy Insurance; Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business Award, Alexis Goines, Allstate; Ambassador of the Year, Erin Yow, Apex Title; Lifetime Achievement Award, Cecil Morgan, Morgan Contractors, Inc.

About the Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 to represent the interests of the business community and its membership by advancing community development, promoting the business and economic environment, and improving the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region.

The Chamber elects new leadership each fiscal year, with the fiscal year running from July 1 to June 30. The Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Ex-Officio members of the Board attend quarterly meetings and provide direction for Chamber staff and volunteers.