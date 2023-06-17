Nashville Sounds blast Gwinnett in the 10th for 5-3 victory

Nashville, TN – The Vihuelas de Nashville (35-31) did not lead until it mattered as Brice Turang mashed a walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th to secure a thrilling 5-3 victory over the Xolos de Gwinnett (29-38) in front of a sellout crowd at First Horizon Park. Nashville clinched their first series victory since April 25th-30th vs. Omaha with the win.

Nashville faced a 2-0 deficit early, plating their first run of the night in the fourth inning. They found themselves in a great scoring opportunity in the sixth, loading the bases against Gwinnett starter Michael Soroka with no outs. Payton Henry worked a full-count walk to score Sal Frelick and tie the ballgame, but the Vihuelas proceeded to go down in order, leaving the bases loaded.

Despite hiccups in the third and fourth innings, Pedro Fernandez turned in his second quality start of the season, allowing two earned runs in six frames. The bullpen kept the tie intact as J.C. Mejia tossed two scoreless innings. Thyago Vieira, with help from the Vihuelas’ defense, worked around three walks in the ninth.

Gwinnett took advantage of an errant throw by Nashville to tally a run in the top of the 10th inning, breaking the long-intact tie. But Ethan Small (W, 1-2) limited the damage, leaving the Vihuelas down by just one heading to the bottom of the frame.

Frelick tied the game with a single that scored extra-innings runner Patrick Dorrian. A batter later, Turang unloaded on a Beau Burrows (L, 2-2) slider at the knees, depositing the baseball into the right-center bleachers and sending the capacity Hit City crowd into a frenzy. Nashville has claimed four consecutive victories for the first time this season.

The Nashville Sounds will eye number five tomorrow night with righty Janson Junk (2-4, 4.20) on the hill. The Gwinnett Stripers will counter with southpaw Justus Sheffield (0-2, 13.50). First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Before tonight, Brice Turang’s last walk-off hit came on June 26th, 2022 – also against Gwinnett. He vanquished the Stripers in the 11 th inning with a single.

inning with a single. Turang has homered in three straight games for the first time in his professional career. He’s picked up nine RBI in the series so far.

Payton Henry threw out two would-be base stealers tonight, extending Nashville’s league-leading season total to 32.

Henry continued his recent tear with a two-hit, one RBI night. In 17 games dating back to the beginning of May, Henry is batting .377 (26-for-69) with three home runs, 11 RBI, and a .951 OPS.

10,167 fans were in attendance tonight, the sixth sellout of the season at First Horizon Park and the 127th in ballpark history.

