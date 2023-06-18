Austin Peay State University Volleyball has Six Gov Greats named to OVC 75th Anniversary Teams

Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference named four Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team members, along with head coaches Cheryl Holt and Taylor Mott, to its 75th Anniversary Volleyball Team Friday.

To celebrate the league’s accomplishments, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and marked the top athletes in league history with 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports. The OVC compiled a similar listing during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.

APSU Athletic Hall of Fame members Isabel Canedo, Stephanie Champine, and Nikki Doyle, as well as Kirsten Stucker, were among the 53 volleyball players recognized by the league. Cheryl Holt and Taylor Mott were two of the five coaches the league recognized.

Isabel Canedo-Reagan

Canedo-Reagan became the first Govs’ volleyball player to have their jersey retired and was a member of the 2000 APSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class. She was the 1992 OVC Volleyball Player of the Year, the 1992-93 OVC Scholar-Athlete Award recipient, and a two-time First Team All-OVC selection.

Stephanie Champine

Champine, a 2016 APSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class member, was the 2009 OVC Volleyball Player of the Year, a two-time First Team All-OVC selection, and a two-time AVCA All-Midwest Region honoree.

Nikki Doyle

Doyle, who APSU inducted into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019, was the Govs’ first three-time First Team All-OVC selection and a member of the 2010 team that made the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Volleyball Championship.

Kirsten Stucker

Stucker led the 2017 APSU volleyball team to its second NCAA appearance and back-to-back OVC regular season titles in 2017 and 2018. She claimed the OVC Setter of the Year Award in three consecutive seasons (2016-18), earned the OVC Scholar-Athlete Award in 2017-18, and was a Second Team CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree.

Cheryl Holt

Holt, a 2012 APSU Athletics Hall of Fame honoree, led the Govs volleyball program for 22 seasons (1982-2005) and finished her career with 364 victories, including 169 OVC wins. The four-time OVC Coach of the Year recipient (1986, ’87, ’91,’ 92) led the Govs to two OVC regular-season titles (1987, 1992) and the 1991 OVC tournament title – the year before the league received an automatic bid to the NCAA Volleyball Championship.

Mott took the reins of the APSU volleyball program in 2012 after a seven-year span that saw five different head coaches for the Govs following the end of Holt’s leadership. She led Austin Peay through its final 11 seasons in the OVC, winning the regular-season title in 2017 and 2018 and completing the sweep in 2017 with a tournament title, leading the 2017 team to the program’s second NCAA Volleyball Championship appearance.