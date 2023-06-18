84 F
Clarksville
Sunday, June 18, 2023
News

Ford recalls over 125,322 because Engine Failure May Cause Fire

By News Staff
2023 Ford Escape is one of the vehicles on this recall list.

National Highway Traffic Safety AdministrationWashington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape, 2022-2023 Maverick, and 2021-2023 Corsair vehicles equipped with 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines. 

Engine failure could result in an engine compartment fire that increases the risk of injury.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 23V380000

Manufacturer: Ford Motor Company

Components: Engine

Potential Number of Units Affected: 125,322


Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR
 
FORD ESCAPE 2020-2023
FORD MAVERICK 2022-2023
LINCOLN CORSAIR 2021-2023

Summary

Ford Motor Company (Ford) recalls particular 2020-2023 Escape, 2022-2023 Maverick, and 2021-2023 Corsair vehicles equipped with 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines. In the event of an engine failure, engine oil, and fuel vapor may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire.

Remedy

Owners are advised to park and shut off the engine as quickly as possible if they hear unexpected engine noises, notice a reduction in vehicle power, or see smoke. The remedy is currently under development. Letters notifying owners of the safety risk were mailed on June 12th, 2023. Second letters will be mailed once the remedy is available.

Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1.866.436.7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 23S27. This recall expands and replaces recall number 22V-484. Vehicles previously repaired under 22V-484 will need to have the new remedy completed.


Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov

