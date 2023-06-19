APSU Soccer’s Tatiana Ariza, Natalia Ariza, Sarah Broadbent named to OVC 75th Anniversary Team

Brentwood, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference named Austin Peay State University soccer alumnae Tatiana Ariza, Natalia Ariza, and Sarah Broadbent to its 75th Anniversary Soccer Team.

The 2022-23 academic year marked the 75th anniversary of the Ohio Valley Conference, which Governors’ Soccer was a part of from its inaugural season in 2002 until the end of its 2021 campaign.

As part of the celebration of the league’s storied accomplishments, a committee working with current and former schools captured the “best-of-the-best” in each sport and marked the top athletes in league history with the 75th Anniversary Teams across all OVC sports.

The Ariza sisters and Broadbent were three of 25 OVC alumna recognized by the OVC. The three honors tied the Governors with Eastern Illinois, Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri and Murray State for the second-most representatives on the list, which was just one behind UT Martin’s four selections.

Tatiana Ariza | Forward | 2010-13

A four-time First Team All-OVC selection and Austin Peay State University’s all-time leader in goals, assists, points, shots, shots on goal, game-winning goals and made and attempted penalty kicks, Tatiana Ariza is undoubtedly the greatest player in program history and one of the best the league has ever seen.

The 2010 OVC Freshman of the Year and 2012 OVC Offensive Player of the Year’s expertise on the offensive end led the Governors to two OVC Tournament runner-up finishes and a program-record four-straight winning seasons. She also became the first freshman to record double-digit goals after finding the back of the net 10 times during her first season in Clarksville, which led the Govs to a program-record 15 wins in 2010 after winning just a single match the year prior.

Tatiana continued to rewrite the record books during her sophomore campaign, netting a program-record 16 goals and tallying a then program-record seven assists – which she went on to break the following season.

Her 54-career goals are 24 more than No. 2 on the career goals list, while her 132 points are more than 64 more than that of second place.



The 2023 Austin Peay State University Athletics Hall of Fame inductee has continued to excel on the pitch after graduating in 2013, where she has appeared in two Olympic Games and four World Cups alongside twin sister, Natalia.

Natalia Ariza | Midfielder/Forward | 2010-13

Natalia Ariza is one of two Governors – joining Natalia – to earn All-OVC honors four times. The three-time First Team All-OVC selection netted 11 goals and added 14 assists for the red and white from 2010-13, ranking 12th and third all-time, respectively.

The Bogota, Columbia native burst onto the scene during her freshman campaign, scoring her first of six goals in her first start as a Governor in a 2-0 win against Chattanooga.

Natalia became the first player in program history with multiple goals in a postseason match later that season after picking up a brace in the 2010 OVC Tournament Semifinals, leading the APSU Govs to their first OVC Championship appearance.

Natalia’s 6,354-career minutes in the Govs’ midfield and frontline are fifth in program history.

In addition to playing alongside her sister for Columbia in a pair of Olympics and four World Cups, Natalia has enjoyed an extended professional career as a defender for the Houston Aces of the Women’s Premier Soccer League. She has earned four All-United Women’s Soccer Conference selections and was the 2018 UWS Defensive Player of the Year.

Sarah Broadbent | Goalkeeper | 2002-05

Broadbent protected the APSU Govs’ net from day one and still stands atop nearly every goalkeeper record in program history.

Broadbent’s 156 saves during the Govs’ inaugural season in 2002 are the most by an APSU keeper in a single season. That same season, she and teammates Stephanie Shwetz and Kaylee Yago became the first players in program history to earn All-OVC recognition.

The Brandenburg, Kentucky native tallied over 100 saves in three of her four years between the pipes and ended her career with 6.83 saves per game – over 2.5 saves per game more than second place. Her 478-career saves also are the most in OVC history.

Broadbent helped lead APSU to its first point during the 2002 season in a 1-1 draw against Lipscomb, and its first win in a 3-1 victory against Alabama A&M in the 2003 season opener.

Broadbent still is the only APSU goalkeeper to start for four years, playing and starting in a program-best 70 matches with a record 6,235 minutes in the net.

Ohio Valley Conference 75th Anniversary Soccer Team

Natalia Ariza, Austin Peay (2010-13)

Tatiana Ariza, Austin Peay (2010-13)

Sarah Broadbent, Austin Peay (2002-05)

Julie Garst, Belmont (2017-21)

Cara LeMester, Eastern Illinois (1999-02)

Beth Liesen, Eastern Illinois (2000-03)

Devon Bissell, Eastern Illinois (1999-01)

Jade Flory, Morehead State (2013-14)

Harriet Withers, Murray State (2014-17)

Tara Isbell, Murray State (2007-10)

Rebekah Clay, Murray State (2005-08)

Crystal Royall, Samford (2001-04)

Lindsay Shanks, Samford (2001-04)

Beth Guccione, Southeast Missouri (1999, 2001)

Jenny Hamilton, Southeast Missouri (1999-02)

Lindsay Pickering, Southeast Missouri (2005-07)

Mackenzie Litzsinger, SIUE (2017-21)

Jennifer Pelley, SIUE (2012-15)

Kelli McCoy, Tennessee Tech (1998-00)

Kari Naerdemann, Tennessee Tech (2015-18)

Jill Burns, Tennessee Tech (2002-05)

Mariah Klenke, UT Martin (2011-14)

Erica Myers, UT Martin (2017-21)

Dani Myrick, UT Martin (2002-05)

Katie Behrens, UT Martin (2004-07)

Coaches

Steve Ballard, Eastern Illinois

Derek Burton, SIUE

Jeremy Groves, Murray State

Warren Lipka, Morehead State

Phil McNamara, UT Martin

Heather Nelson, Southeast Missouri