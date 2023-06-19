Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for June 19th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of June 19th, 2023.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Peach is a female, adult, medium size mixed breed. She is current on all vaccinations, house-trained, and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Come for a meet and greet, take her for a walk, and fall in love with your new best friend!! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Eon is an adult female Domestic medium hair cat. She is litter trained, fully vetted, and will be spayed before heading to her new family. Come check Eon out! She will make someone a wonderful family addition.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Miss Marble Swirl is a female Domestic medium hair & Tabby mix kitten. This little girl is up to date on age-appropriate shots, litter trained, spayed, and good with children, dogs, and other cats. Marble loves to lounge in sunny places, loves playing, and loves to purr!! She will make someone a wonderful snuggle buddy!

Marble Swirl can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Katie is an 18-month-old female Calico gal. She is fully vetted, HW negative, litter trained, spayed, and dewormed. She is an absolute sweetheart. She needs to be in a dog-free home as they terrify her but otherwise, she is a lovebug and will make someone the perfect companion!

She can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 3-year-old Pit Bull mix still looking for his forever home. Drako is house & crate trained, fully vetted, neutered and while he is good with other dogs; he is just a powerhouse of energy and excitement and sometimes it can be just a bit much for other dogs. So initially he will do best right now as the only pet, and no cats please.

He is just a major love bug, and nothing excites him more than long walks, hikes, jogging and being with his people. He truly, absolutely loves being with people. A fenced yard would be awesome to help offset some of that fabulous excitement.

Drako would thrive in a family with strong, active, alpha-type leaders who can set boundaries for him and help him become his best self! This guy is seriously a diamond in the rough waiting for you to discover.



If you think this handsome guy will be a great addition, please come for a meet and greet through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Penny is a younger female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house-trained, crate trained and good with kids. Penny prefers to be the only pet in the home so she can get all the love and attention from her people. Penny does have a little separation anxiety, but does well in a sturdy travel or wire kennel when she’s left alone.

She does need a little work on social manners and she can play with other dogs but does need work on boundaries. She is learning how to play well and listen and understand a pack. Penny loves children of all ages and does great even around the little ones. Penny lives to just love and please her people.

Penny can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jada is a 6-month-old female Mountain Cur mix. She is friendly, curious, affectionate and funny. She is fully vetted, dewormed, and does well with other dogs and children. She loves playing with the other puppies and dogs so she’d love a playmate and a family of her own. Come for a meet and greet!

For more details and information you can find Jada through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Puppies are still available!! This is one of the male Lab mix puppies still looking for their forever families. He has beautiful green eyes and a whole lot of love to give to a lucky family. He is fully vetted with age-appropriate shots, has been dewormed and 11 weeks old.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Angelic is a young female domestic shorthair kitty. She is vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations, litter trained and will be spayed either by the end of June or when she hits the required weight. This sweet baby was found in the woods with her litter mates and her back leg was so badly tangled in a fishing line that it was decided it was best to amputate it.

Angelic has adapted instantly to being a tripod kitty and runs and wrestles with her foster siblings and just purrs non stop. For what she has been through this girl still has so much love to give and will make a fabulous addition to your family!



To set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Gidget is a young, female, Mini Pincher/Chihuahua mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. This tiny sweet baby was found trapped in a dumped trash can and made her way into the arms of this wonderful rescue.

She is slowly coming out of her shell, and it will just take time for her to realize food is always available and a warm place to rest and plenty of love are good things. She will do better for now in a quiet home as the only pet. A home where someone is there all the time or a single person looking for a small little companion would be ideal.

If you think Gidget will be a great fit in your life and you can be that special friend, please contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Baloo is a stunning 4 and a half-year-old male Great Dane. He came into the Rescue weighing 111 pounds, with Heartworms and Hemangiosarcoma ( a type of cancer) and he is now looking fabulous at 145 pounds, has been treated for Heartworms and has seen his oncologist, had the Hemangiosarcoma removed and so far has a good prognosis from his Doctor!

He needs a family willing to work with him and his Oncologist (if needed) but right now he is doing great! For more details about this please reach out to the rescue.

He does get along with certain dogs but may need to be the only dog right now as he doesn’t know his own size and can be a little dominant, so definitely a meet and greet is required, and needs older, respectful children if there are children in the home, again, just due to his size! His adoption fees come with a free training evaluation at Legend Acres and 50% off 2 months of Parapooper Scooper if you live in their service area.



To find out more about Baloo, you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/baloo or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel.



You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

