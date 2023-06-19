Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council selects Josh Ward as Vice President of Industrial Development

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) and Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) Executive Committee are pleased to announce Josh Ward as Vice President of Industrial Development, effective July 1st, 2023.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board is a government agency corporation serving the citizens of Clarksville Montgomery County, established in 1963 to maintain and increase employment opportunities by recruiting companies to locate in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The IDB has evolved to further develop and diversify the economy through sound, controlled economic growth.

Ward is a Nashville native with a background in recruitment, commercial real estate, and economic development that moved to Clarksville after graduating from MTSU with a bachelor’s degree in communications. He helped countless businesses find office, retail, and warehouse space during his role as Commercial Property Manager with Millan Enterprises from 2017 to 2021 and has supported IDB economic development efforts as Director of Economic Development since joining the team in October of 2021.

“I am passionate about connecting companies with the right resources, land, workforce, and our great community,” said Ward. “I believe Clarksville is one of Tennessee’s top spots, not just geographically but economically.”

Ward will lead the IDB team and is responsible for cultivating local, regional, and state partnerships to promote opportunities in Clarksville-Montgomery County, developing sites and buildings to meet market prospects, and supporting and advocating for existing businesses.

“Josh has tremendous passion for the job and has demonstrated his capability to lead; he knows the community well and is knowledgeable about ongoing projects and strategic economic development efforts. He has strong potential, and we are glad to see him take on this role,” said Buck Dellinger, EDC CEO.

“Josh has been such a key part of the IDB’s historic wins over the past two years. His integrity and drive make him the perfect choice for this position. I am so excited to follow Montgomery County’s continued success under his leadership,” said Shea Hopkins, VP of Industrial Development.

“When Shea Hopkins announced her resignation to take a position in Texas, we intentionally looked internally to elevate a team member. Any time you can promote from within, it speaks volumes about the leadership and skill of an organization,” said Don Jenkins, IDB Chair.