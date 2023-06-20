Marsha Blackburn Report: The Left Will Do Anything To Target Opposing Views

Washington, D.C. – The American people have watched FBI agents target parents, people of faith, and almost anyone with traditional values and they wonder—am I next? There is only one conclusion that any serious person can draw: there is a two-tiered system of justice under the Joe Biden administration.

The American people know that if they aren’t loyal to Washington’s elite or if their last name doesn’t happen to be Biden or Clinton, they are at risk of being targeted. This week, I grilled FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate about the agency’s coverup of Joe and Hunter Biden’s 17 recorded conversations with a Burisma executive who allegedly paid President Biden $5 million.

Weekly Roundup

The U.S. Department of Justice has blatantly ignored the credible allegations of President Joe Biden and his family’s corruption. This week, I wrote a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland calling on him to appoint a special counsel to investigate any wrongdoing by President Joe Biden and his family in their business dealings.

While the New Axis of Evil is looking for every opportunity to take advantage of the United States, we cannot leave our critical technologies sector open to vulnerabilities. I introduced the bipartisan STOP Illicit Drones Act to help curb the importation of drones produced by our foreign adversaries, including Communist China. The bill would make our nation safer and encourage manufacturing here at home.

Currently, the Governor has the authority to postpone certain IRS filing deadlines in the event of a presidentially-declared federal disaster, but not a state-level emergency. That’s why I introduced the bipartisan Filing Relief for Natural Disasters Act, which would ensure that when extreme weather or natural disasters strike Tennessee, the governor can extend tax relief to those who have been affected.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI