Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance reports Over $7.4 Million Returned to Tennesseans in 2023 So Far

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) is proud to announce that over $7.4 million has been returned to Tennesseans so far in 2023 through its mediation and restitution efforts.

TDCI is on trend to pass last year’s record-breaking $11.49 million that was returned to Tennesseans last year through our mediation and restitution work. That figure represented the largest amount of money ever repaid to consumers in a single year in the Department’s history.

“The monies returned to Tennesseans by our Consumer Insurance Services team is proof that our dedicated, hardworking team is focused on assisting consumers who may feel frustrated or overwhelmed when dealing with insurance-related issues,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston. “Filing a complaint is always an option for consumers who may feel as if an insurance claim has been unjustly denied, or if they have questions or concerns about their insurance policies.”

As part of the mediation and restitution process, TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team has mediated 1,631 complaints between consumers and insurance companies. These efforts resulted in previously denied claims being overturned and additional benefits identified and paid to consumers.

Among consumers’ top complaints are claim denials, claim delays, unsatisfactory settlement offers, and out-of-network benefits.

Consumers should review these tips when working with their insurance company:

Verify that an insurance company and an agent are licensed in Tennessee.

Read the policy documents so you understand its provisions before filing a claim.

Retain pictures and/or receipts for all contents on your property. Digital tools such as the NAIC Home Inventory App can assist when it comes to filing claims after a fire loss.

Know your coverage limits for your auto policies, and what is required by state law.

Visit a healthcare provider that is in-network with your insurance carrier.

Purchase a new life insurance policy with the assistance of a licensed agent to help make the choices that are best suited for your personal needs. Life insurance policies often require personalization as well as require certain health factors to determine your eligibility for coverage.

If you have questions about consumer insurance, visit our website or contact us at 1.800.342.4029 or 615.741.2218.

