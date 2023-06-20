Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville announces new employees Thomasa Munroe, Joshua Peltz

Clarksville, TN – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville (BBBSC) is happy to announce to the appointment of two new employees to the BBBSC team, retired law enforcement officer Thomasa Munroe and Purple Heart recipient Joshua Peltz.

Thomasa Munroe will serve as Program Manager for BBBSC. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix. Thomasa previously worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) as a Sergeant over the Officer Field Training Program. She oversaw the training and compliance of new all new hires. Thomasa also worked as an Offender Services Officer for Adult Probation. Responsibilities included case management, counseling, and resource coordination.

During her tenure at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Thomasa played a pivotal role in the launch of a new comprehensive software program encompassing all first responder management systems for Montgomery County. Under her leadership, the system was successfully launched three months ahead of schedule. Thomasa retired from government service in 2021 before entering the private sector.

Joshua Peltz will serve as the Marketing and Communications Specialist for BBBSC. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Communications and Digital Marketing from Franklin University. Josh is a retired U.S. Army First Sergeant with over 20 years of military service as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician. He was awarded a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in Afghanistan. He is also the recipient of five Bronze Star Medals and four Meritorious Service Medals.

Since 2018, he has worked as a professional photographer, videographer, and graphic designer. He has built full branding and marketing packages for more than a dozen successful local political campaigns, as well as several area businesses. Additionally, Joshua has provided photo and video production services to Tennova Hospital and Dongwa Electrolyte.

“Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Thomasa Munroe and Joshua Peltz as they join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville,” said Executive Director Sandra Brandon. “We are excited to embark on a new chapter of empowering young lives and fostering positive change in our community.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarksville is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing youth mentorship programs and empowering children to achieve their full potential. By matching young individuals with caring adult mentors, we create meaningful connections that foster positive relationships and promote personal growth. Through our various programs, we strive to make a lasting difference in the lives of children in Clarksville-Montgomery County.