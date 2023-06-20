Blanchfield Army Community Hospital expands Fort Campbell mental health resources

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH), Fort Campbell, and 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) leaders formally opened Behavioral Health North, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on post-June 15th, providing about 2,000 Soldiers and Airmen more convenient access to mental health care.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to add services,” said hospital commander, Col. Vincent B. Myers, who had the vision a little over a year ago to add services on the north side of post, improving access for service members working and living there. The new location also saves them time from traveling across the post to the hospital.

Behavioral Health North is home to the installation’s 8th embedded behavioral health unit, Eagle EBH, which serves the 101st Airborne Division Artillery Brigade, and smaller units on a post like the 52nd Ordnance Group, and the U.S. Air Force’s 19th Air Support Operations Squadron, and Detachment 4-18th Weather Squadron.

In recent years the hospital has also added inpatient mental health services and increased outpatient mental health services as the Army continues to make strides to eliminate the stigma that may prevent Soldiers from seeking care.

“I think the leaders in the Army today push for behavioral health programs because they know how important it is in our ranks. It really does help in all aspects of life,” said 1st Sgt. Alvin Howard, assigned to DIVARTY. He joined the hospital commander, garrison commander, Col. Andrew Jordan, and other leaders in cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

In addition to the stress Soldiers may experience during deployment, mental health services can also support Soldiers experiencing stress related to everyday life, like relationship problems, anger management, substance abuse, and depression.

“There’s a myth in the Army that you can’t ask for help, but we are trying to get away from that. We are here to help you. That is our whole job and if you need to come and see us, please do,” said Staff Sgt. Destiny Ash, a behavioral health specialist and Behavioral Health North non-commissioned officer in charge. “We offer groups and individual counseling and can give you resources for different events in the community. It can be very beneficial.”

EBHs provide an early intervention and treatment model that promotes Soldier readiness before, during and after deployment. They are located within the footprint of the units they serve, adding convenience and better integration. In some cases, mental health providers participate in field exercises and deploy with the unit.

“Some people think when they come here, it is going to be a career stopper, but people come here and get the help they need. We want to get you back in the Force,” said Ash.

To learn more about mental health services available on Fort Campbell or to locate an EBH and hours of operation visit https://blanchfield.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Mental-Health-Substance-Abuse