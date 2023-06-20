Clarksville’s Customs House Museum July 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in July at the Museum include Women. Artists. Masters. – The Big & the Small of It, Red Grooms: Selected Works from the Caldwell Collection, Annual Staff Art Show, Mapping Wars, History on the Rocks @ Skyline 500 – A Listen & Learn Happy Hour, Storytime & Craft.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Women. Artists. Masters.

The Big & the Small of It

July 8th – September 24th | Kimbrough Gallery

Women. Artists. Masters. (WAM for short), is a group comprised of three artists sharing common goals. In this traveling exhibition, Debra Keirce, Maria Bennett Hock, and Carrie Waller render representational paintings that highlight the ways the big and the small work together. Debra has palm-sized oil miniatures, some of which are hidden in boxes. Maria paints on large canvases that draw viewers in. Carrie paints everyday objects, elevating them to their most beautiful, larger-than-life presentation.

Red Grooms: Selected Works from the Caldwell Collection

July 19th – January 7th | Memory Lane

Born in Nashville in 1937, Red Grooms stands among Tennessee’s cultural icons. A performance artist, filmmaker, printmaker, and cartoonist, he is best known for colorful pop art that captures both the grotesqueness and humor of everyday life. His art is featured in the collections of more than 35 museums, including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Cheekwood Botanical Garden, and Museum of Art in Nashville, the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Carnegie Museum of Art and the Knoxville Museum of Art. This exhibit features paintings and paper sculptures, and is produced in partnership with the West Tennessee Regional Art Center with contributions from the Discovery Park of America.

Annual Staff Art Show

July 26th – October 22nd | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind-the-scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities and skills of the artists, special moments in their lives and their inspirations.

Mapping Wars

Through July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

This exhibit features artifacts from the Civil War to the Vietnam War, giving insight to the strategies and plans of those engaged in battle. Take a closer look at hand-drawn maps, government documents, battle flags and more.

Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions

Through July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

Jammie Williams is a professional painter and sculptor who lives and works in Middle Tennessee. His art is representational and often uses symbolic imagery.

“My works are inspired by my personal memories, feelings and emotions. I work towards conveying moods, the expression of dreams, wonder and renewal by creating personal myths and narratives. This series of works shows an exploration of these ideas.”

Pearl of the Orient: Celebrating the Early Cultures of the Philippines

Through July 23rd | Lobby

Curated with members of our local AAPI community, this exhibit explores the various Indigenous cultures of the Philippines through languages, photographs, maps, clothing, and other artifacts.

Between Tone & Texture: The Art of Edie Maney

Through August 21st | Crouch Gallery

Labeling herself an abstract expressionist, Edie Maney paints in a chaotic manner with layer after layer of color and strokes, finding a balance between intensity and motion. “For me, it is color that stimulates a conversation between tone and texture, between motion and shape. Four, five, six layers emerge – and a focal point is revealed.”

Kitty Harvill: New to the Collection

Through August 27th | Jostens Gallery

Kitty Harvill is an award-winning wildlife artist and illustrator. This exhibit features nine original watercolors of endangered animals, created during her time in Brazil. Since 2016, Harvill has led a group of like-minded artists through ABUN – Artists & Biologists Unite for Nature. Her work is included in collections throughout the United States, Brazil, Germany and Singapore.

David Smith: Tennessee Waterfalls

Through August 29th | Harvill Gallery

Local photographer David Smith captures the movement, spectacle, and allure of waterfalls across the state of Tennessee in this collection of photographs.

At Rest: A Still Life Invitational

Through August 30th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

Even the simplest, everyday objects have the power to spark inspiration in an artist’s brush. This invitational exhibition features fourteen national, award-winning artists showcasing a variety of styles that celebrate the still life genre.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

July 6th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm | Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during the First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Bondi Bowls food truck will be serving up some delicious food.

Red Cross Blood Drive

July 21st, 10:00am – 3:00pm | By Appointment Only

Save lives by giving blood! The Museum and local Red Cross chapter are hosting a blood drive that is open to the public. Call 1.800.RED-CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter ‘CustomsHouse’ to schedule an appointment.

*Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

History on the Rocks @ Skyline 500 – A Listen & Learn Happy Hour

July 27th | 5:30pm – 7:00pm

Join us Downtown at Skyline 500 rooftop bar inside of Shelby’s Trio for a special history happy hour with Second & Commerce magazine. Check out the newest issue, chat with contributing writers, enjoy drink specials, trivia, and more!

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

July 6th & 20th, 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio to read our favorite children’s books and create fun summer-themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday

July 29th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with admission | Family Art Studio

Dig deep into your imagination by creating your own flower out of recycled materials! Turn old postcards, magazine paper, and boxes into a beautiful blooming flower.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Summer Toy Sale

Offer expires July 31st, 2023

Stop by Seasons and check out their great summer deals! Enjoy 15% off ALL toys (members receive 25% off) and 20% off ALL books.

Holiday Closures

Tuesday, July 4th

The Museum will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th for the Fourth of July holiday.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org