Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces online, phone payment system maintenance plan

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned customer payment system maintenance to begin after 4:30pm on Thursday, June 22nd, through Monday, June 26th, at 8:00am During this time the customer online and pay-by-phone payment feature will be down.

On Friday, June 23rd, during normal business hours, 8:00am-4:30pm, customers may pay their utility bill in person at our customer service center lobbies and drive-up window service located at 2215 Madison Street and 111 Cunningham Lane and at City Hall, 1 Public Square, first floor. Customers may also call 931.645.7400 to pay over the phone to a customer service representative.

After 4:30pm on Friday, the kiosk payment sites will be unavailable through Monday, June 26th, at 8:00am. The customer payment drop box at 2215 Madison Street is available at any hour.

Beginning Monday, June 26th, customers will have a new online customer portal for account access and bill payment. The same “ACCESS MY ACCOUNT” or “ONE TIME PAYMENT” buttons on the Clarksville Gas and Water Department homepage, www.clarksvillegw.com, will still be available to login. The new online customer portal will host a vibrant new dashboard with convenient navigational tabs to view and manage account information and payment features.

For more information, please contact the Clarksville Gas and Water Department at 931.645.7400, Monday-Friday, 8:00am to 4:30pm.

