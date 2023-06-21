Nashville Sounds falls at First Horizon Park to Norfolk Tides, 8-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds (37-32) kept it close for most of the contest but eventually fell to the Norfolk Tides (46-23) 8-3 at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. Norfolk clinched the International League first-half championship with the win, while Nashville’s six-game winning streak was snapped.

Down 1-0 after a first-inning homer by Norfolk’s Colton Cowser, Nashville took advantage of a walk and a fielding error in the third inning. Brice Turang gave the Sounds a 2-1 lead with a dribbler up the middle scoring Josh VanMeter and Sal Frelick.

The lead didn’t last very long – Norfolk plated three in a fourth inning highlighted by Connor Norby’s two-run triple. The frame was the only major blemish in an otherwise solid outing for Nashville starter Caleb Boushley (L, 3-4). Alex Jackson closed the gap in the sixth, doubling in Tyler Naquin before being cut down at third base.

Thanks to great efforts by relievers Matt Bush and Tyson Miller, the game remained close until the top of the ninth. Norfolk exploded for four runs off Thyago Vieira, putting the game well out of reach. Two runs came across on a towering homer courtesy of rehabbing Baltimore Oriole Cedric Mullins.

The Sounds put the leadoff man on in each of the first six innings but only cashed in successfully in the third. Nashville forced Norfolk starter Grayson Rodriguez to throw 35 pitches in the frame, contributing to his early departure from the game (4.1 IP). The Sounds finished the night 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Jackson (2 2B) and Sal Frelick provided multi-hit performances for Nashville, each picking up two base knocks. Keston Hiura (0-for-3, BB) and VanMeter (0-for-2, R, 2 BB) went hitless in their first games back from the injured list.

The Nashville Sounds will play two tomorrow, making up Tuesday’s postponement. It’s a battle of southpaws in game one, with Thomas Pannone (2-1, 2.89) starting for Nashville against Drew Rom (5-4, 4.64). Nashville’s starter for game two is to be announced. Justin Armbruester will make his Triple-A debut for the Norfolk Tides in game two. The first pitch for game one is set for 5:35pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Alex Jackson extended his hit streak to a modest five games with two hits tonight. He’s batting .417 (8-for-17) with six runs, two doubles, a homer, and four RBI going back to June 10th.

It was Jackson’s first multiple-double performance since July 17th, 2021 with Gwinnett. He roped three doubles in that 2021 contest in Charlotte.

Brice Turang has now hit safely in seven consecutive contests with Nashville dating back to June 13th. He’s batting .250 (7-for-28) with 11 RBI during the streak. That is tied for second-most in the International League over the span.

Matt Bush tossed 0.2 innings walking one and striking out one. In six appearances (5.0 IP) on a rehab assignment with Nashville, Bush has allowed one unearned run on one hit, four walks, and six strikeouts.

