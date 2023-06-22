Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 22nd-26th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There is a chance for rain and thunderstorms in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this weekend.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog developing between 1:00am and 3:00am. The low temperature will be around 60 degrees. The north-northeast wind will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3:00pm and 4:00pm on Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 degrees. The wind will start as light west and then become northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

The sky will be mostly clear Friday night, and the low temperature will be around 62 degrees. The north-northwest wind will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Expect sunny conditions, with a high near 90 degrees this Saturday. The wind will start calm and then become west at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of showers between 1:00am and 4:00am on Saturday night followed by a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00am. The night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 68 degrees. The south wind will be around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

This Sunday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day will be partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. The southwest wind will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday night. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 70 degrees. The southwest wind will be around 10 mph.

On Monday, there is a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1:00pm. It will be sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. The west wind will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Expect mostly clear skies Monday night, with a low of around 65 degrees. The west-northwest wind will be 10 to 15 mph.