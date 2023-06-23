78.9 F
Friday, June 23, 2023
APSU Softball alumni Morgan Rackel returns to Clarksville with Team Canada to face Florida Vibe

Former Austin Peay State University Softball player Morgan Rackel. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Former Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball pitching standout, and current member of Team Canada, Morgan Rackel returns to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field as part of a series of games versus Bradenton, Florida, based pro softball team Florida Vibe.

The Florida Vibe open the week of games at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Wednesday, June 28th at 6:00pm versus Team Tennessee, followed by six games versus Rackel and Team Canada starting with single games on Thursday, June 29th, and Friday June 30th at 6:00pm doubleheaders on July 1st-2nd at 1:00pm.


Admission is $10.00 for adults, with children under 12 free, and any travel ball teams/players wearing team jerseys also getting free entry into the games.

Morgan Rackel, who is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, pitched and played outfield for the Govs during the 2018-19 seasons, finishing with a 43-16 career record, including a 1.68 ERA and 446 strikeouts in 384 innings.

