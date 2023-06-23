APSU Softball alumni Morgan Rackel returns to Clarksville with Team Canada to face Florida Vibe

Clarksville, TN – Former Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball pitching standout, and current member of Team Canada, Morgan Rackel returns to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field as part of a series of games versus Bradenton, Florida, based pro softball team Florida Vibe.

The Florida Vibe open the week of games at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Wednesday, June 28th at 6:00pm versus Team Tennessee, followed by six games versus Rackel and Team Canada starting with single games on Thursday, June 29th, and Friday June 30th at 6:00pm doubleheaders on July 1st-2nd at 1:00pm.

Admission is $10.00 for adults, with children under 12 free, and any travel ball teams/players wearing team jerseys also getting free entry into the games.

Morgan Rackel, who is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, pitched and played outfield for the Govs during the 2018-19 seasons, finishing with a 43-16 career record, including a 1.68 ERA and 446 strikeouts in 384 innings.