Crossland Manor Apartment Complex in Clarksville sold to Blue Chip Equities for $3.3 Million

Clarksville, TN – Capstone Companies has brokered the $3.3M sale of Crossland Manor: a 48-unit garden-style multifamily apartment community constructed in 2008 and located in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Capstone Director, Austin Heithcock, led the Capstone transaction team along with Partner, Adam Klenk, and Investment Sales Advisors, Jordan Arand, and Josh White.

They facilitated the sale between RWA/Crossland Manor, LP, the original owner and developer of the property, and Blue Chip Equities.

Crossland Manor operates in conformance with a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) project. The well-maintained asset features two- and three-bedroom units and is ideally located in the booming Clarksville MSA less than five minutes southeast of the heart of Downtown Clarksville and directly off Crossland Avenue.

The property is surrounded by multiple retail centers all less than five miles from the property and is less than two miles from 1604 Madison, a major retail development anchored by Lowe’s. Crossland Manor was 98% occupied at the time of the sale.

About Capstone

The goal of Capstone is to help generate, maintain, and increase the value and profitability of our clients’ multi-family investment properties. To do so, we provide comprehensive multi-family advisory services in asset acquisition and development, strategic ownership decisions, market Insight and positioning, property value analysis, and disposition brokerage to support our clients in every stage of ownership.

This comprehensive multi-family-focused service offering paired with our relentless drive to win on behalf of our clients is what sets us apart from pedestrian brokerage firms. Capstone simply put: Expertise. Experience. Extra-Mile.