Habitat for Humanity along with The Home Depot Foundation, Home Builders Institute dedicate new Clarksville home

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN (HFHMCTN) celebrated the dedication of the new home of Tanya White on May 20th, 2023, in Clarksville. The construction of the home was made possible by Habitat’s partnership with the local branch of the Home Builders Institute (HBI) and a generous grant provided by The Home Depot Foundation.

“We are really excited to be part of the Habitat for Humanity community and it has done our hearts a lot of good for our military students to work on the house, to give back to the community, and be part of building Tanya’s dream,” HBI Team Campbell Regional Career Development Coordinator Denise Erickson said at the ceremony. “This experience has been a gift to us. Thank you and congratulations.”

[470cneter]

As a member of the DoD Skillbridge Program, HBI is a job skills and construction training hub that works with The Home Depot Foundation for the Path to Pro program, which offers free skilled trades training and certification for service members transitioning into civilian jobs in the skilled trades industry.

Local students from HBI’s Electrical and Carpentry programs worked as a volunteer team to provide skilled labor on the construction of multiple Habitat homes, including Tanya White’s new home.

Tanya White is the mother of two adult daughters, a grandmother, and an employee of Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Clarksville, an organization dedicated to spreading the word of God to young children. After raising her own children, Tanya jumped from apartment to apartment to escape rising rents and an unfriendly housing market.

“I have struggled with housing,” Tanya said. “The very last week that Habitat was taking applications, I applied, but really didn’t think I would qualify. To be chosen was a lot of disbelief.”

Presenters and speakers at the dedication ceremony included County Commissioner and Habitat Board Member Rashidah Leverett, City Councilman Brian Zacharias, the Captain William Edmiston DAR chapter, the Clarksville Quilt Posse, Montgomery County Master Gardeners, and Les Candides Garden Club.

During the ceremony, HFHMCTN Executive Director shared a tribute to longtime Habitat for Humanity supporter and volunteer, former President Jimmy Carter.

“Today I’d like to recognize President Jimmy Carter, who has volunteered with Habitat for 40 years – not laying down his hammer until he was 96,” Selkow said. “You probably know that President Carter has entered hospice care and is spending his final days with his family. He once talked about his dedication to Habitat this way: ‘I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can with whatever I have and try to make a difference.’ As we give thanks today for Tanya’s house, let’s give thanks to Jimmy Carter for his example of a living faith.”

“Through The Home Depot Foundation’s longstanding partnership with Habitat for Humanity, we’ve been able to help more people access affordable housing of their own,” said Sean Vissar, manager of strategic programs and partnership for The Home Depot Foundation. “Now, by combining that mission with our work alongside HBI to introduce separating military members to the skilled trades, we’re able to give the students hands-on experience to help them start their new careers and support the incredible work Habitat does in the community.”

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.

About The Home Depot Foundation?

The Home Depot Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Home Depot (NYSE: HD),?works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap.

Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $475 million in veteran causes and improved more than 55,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.

To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit?HomeDepotFoundation.org?and follow us on?Twitter?@HomeDepotFound and on?Facebook?and?Instagram?@HomeDepotFoundation.

About Home Builders Institute

HBI is the nation’s leading provider of skilled trades training and education for the building industry. Through pre-apprenticeship training, certification programs and job placement services, HBI provides high school students, at-risk youth, veterans, transitioning military personnel, justice-involved youth and adults, and displaced workers with the skills and experience they need to build a career and change their lives. www.HBI.org