Nashville Sounds crush Norfolk Tides 10-3 at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – A pair of homers from recent re-addition Josh VanMeter supported a terrific outing from Janson Junk as the Nashville Sounds (39-33) toppled the Norfolk Tides (47-25) 10-3 in front of a sellout crowd at First Horizon Park on Friday night. The Sounds clouted four home runs in the victory.

The contest started slowly as the two teams traded zeros through the first three frames. Norfolk took advantage of a two-out error in the fourth, pushing across an unearned run. But Nashville returned the favor and then some in the bottom of the inning.

It started innocently enough – Eddy Alvarez drew a leadoff walk, tarnishing Chris Vallimont’s (L, 2-5) perfect start. Brice Turang scored him with a double to deep left center, then Alex Jackson pushed the Sounds ahead with a single. Tyler Naquin dealt the most damage, ripping a liner just inside the right field foul pole and propelling the Sounds to a 5-1 lead.

Holding a 6-1 lead, VanMeter led off the bottom of the sixth with a blast down the right field line, his first homer in a Sounds uniform. It must’ve not been enough for VanMeter, who roped another in his next plate appearance. Alex Jackson followed up VanMeter’s second blast with a clout of his own to left field, taking a 10-2 lead into the final frame.

Ten was plenty for starter Janson Junk (W, 4-4), who cruised through 7.0 innings. The right-hander allowed two runs (one earned) on just two hits. J.B. Bukauskas relieved Junk, spinning a perfect eighth inning. Clayton Andrews took the hill in the ninth to polish off the win.

Jackson led the way with a three-hit night, scoring three runs. VanMeter (2-for-3) also scored three times. Naquin (1-for-4) drove in three with his homer, while Jackson and VanMeter drove in two each.

Southpaw Robert Gasser (5-1, 4.24) will start game five tomorrow night as the Nashville Sounds look to take control of the series. The Norfolk Tides will counter with left-hander Bruce Zimmerman (3-3, 3.50). The first pitch is set for 6:35pm CT from First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

Josh VanMeter homered twice for the first time since June 19th, 2021 with Triple-A Reno vs. Albuquerque. It’s the eighth multi-homer game of his career.

Janson Junk allowed just one hit through his first six innings of work. The last time he allowed one hit or fewer through six innings was August 27th, 2021 at Biloxi with Double-A Rocket City. In that contest, Junk tossed 8.0 innings before surrendering his first hit in the ninth.

Brice Turang has hit safely in 10 consecutive contests with Nashville dating back to June 13. He’s batting .263 (10-for-38) with 14 RBI during the streak. That is the second-most in the International League over the span.

Keston Hiura’s on-base streak was snapped at 19 games with a 0-for-4 night. Over the course of the streak, Hiura batted .391 (27-for-69) with five doubles, a triple, six homers, 22 RBI and a 1.168 OPS.

10,206 fans were in attendance tonight at First Horizon Park, marking the ninth sellout of the season for Nashville and the 130th in ballpark history. It is the seventh-highest attendance for the Sounds this season.

