Nashville Sounds fall in extra innings to Norfolk Tides, 5-3

Nashville, TN – Despite another quality start turned in by southpaw Robert Gasser, the Nashville Sounds (39-34) were unable to win the battle with a 5-3 loss to the Norfolk Tides (48-25) in front of another sellout crowd at First Horizon Park on Saturday night.

The Sounds played from in front after knocking in a couple of runs in the second. After back-to-back hits from Tyler Naquin and a double from Brian Navarreto, Eddy Alvarez came through with runners in scoring position with a two-run single.

The early run support appeared to be plenty for Gasser, who twirled another fantastic outing. The Brewers No. 7 prospect (MLB Pipeline) held the Tides scoreless through five. Norfolk ended the shutout in the sixth, but Gasser worked out of the inning with just the one-run blemish. Gasser finished with no walks and nine strikeouts, bringing his Triple-A leading strikeout total to 87 in his 13th start.

Though the Sounds bullpen pitched well, the Tides found a way to draw even in the eighth. An RBI single by Josh Lester brought things even at 2-2. Norfolk took a brief 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th, but Abraham Toro’s sacrifice fly in the 10th forced an 11th inning. The visitors scored a pair of runs off Alex Claudio (0-2) to get the 5-3 win.

Nashville reached the double-digit border in hits but finished 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base. Brice Turang, Naquin, and Navarreto each led the team with two hits. Jordan Westburg led the Tides with three knocks in the cleanup spot.

Jason Alexander will make his first start at the Triple-A level this season on rehab assignment for the Brewers. He’ll toe the rubber against rehabbing Baltimore reliever Mychal Givens (0-0, 2.08) who’s also on rehab. First pitch is scheduled at 2:05pm CT to wrap up the first half of the 2023 season.

Post-Game Notes

Robert Gasser logged his third consecutive quality start and fifth in his last seven outings. Gasser is 2-0 in four June starts with a 2.84 ERA (25.1 IP/8 ER) and 27 strikeouts.

Of the last three pitchers to start in the Sounds rotation, Thomas Pannone, Janson Junk, and Gasser have combined for a 1.35 ERA (20.0 IP/3 ER) in the series.

Brice Turang has hit safely in 11 consecutive contests with Nashville dating back to June 13. He’s batting .279 (12-for-43) with 14 RBI during the streak. Tonight was his first multi-hit game of the hitting streak.

10,567 fans were in attendance tonight at First Horizon Park, marking the 10th sellout of the season for Nashville and the 131st in ballpark history. The Sounds lead Minor League Baseball with a total home attendance of 277,795 and an average home attendance of 7,717.

