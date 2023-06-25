93.7 F
APSU Baseball adds left-handed power hitter Justin Olson for 2024 Season

By News Staff
APSU BaseballClarksville, TN – Seeking to add a power left-handed hitter, Austin Peay State University (APSU) head baseball coach Roland Fanning and his staff added New Mexico transfer Justin Olson to the Govs’ 2024 roster Friday.

Olson finished his second season in Albuquerque this season, playing in 37 games and starting 23 at first base. He batted .367 with 13 home runs and 31 RBI, those 13 homers ranking second on the Lobos’ roster. He finished the season with a .822 slugging percentage that would have led the Mountain West Conference with enough qualifying at-bats. 


Displaying his potential at the plate, Olson hit five home runs in a three-game span on April 29-May 2. He opened the barrage with three homers and eight RBI against Fresno State and followed that with a home run as part of a 2-for-3 outing in the series finale. In a midweek matchup against in-state rival New Mexico State, he tacked on his fifth home run of the stretch and was 2-for-5 at the plate.

Olson began his two-year turn at New Mexico in 2022, batting .239 with 18 RBI while playing 37 games. He was an Academic All-MWC selection and named to the Mountain West Scholar-Athlete Team.

A Colorado Springs, Colorado native, Olson crossed paths with Fanning in 2019 while both were in Kentucky. Olson did not play in his two seasons at Lexington, which included the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He transferred to the College of Southern Nevada, where he played the 2021 season, batting .341 with seven home runs and 36 RBI, before transferring to New Mexico.

Olson was the 2018 Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year at Pine Creek High School where he was a left-handed pitcher and first baseman. He batted .525 with 14 home runs in 59 at-bats and had 34 RBI and 20 walks. On the mound, he posted a 3-1 record with five saves with a 1.77 ERA, and 46 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched. Olson finished his prep career batting .438 with 30 home runs and 108 RBI.

Olson becomes the first signee of the APSU Govs’ postseason and the eighth Govs 2024 signing class member.


APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class

Player Pos B/T Ht Wt Hometown / High School / Previous School
Easton Frazier RHP R/R 6-4 185 Fayetteville, Ark. / Fayetteville HS
Mateo Hernandez IF L/R 5-6 165 Fort Worth, Texas / North Crowley HS / Western Oklahoma State College
Andres Matias IF R/R 6-1 210 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Americas Bicultural School / Connors State College
Justin Olson IF L/L 6-3 225 Colorado Springs, Colo. / Pine Creek HS / New Mexico
Tre Speer RHP R/R 6-1 178 Stillwater, Okla. / Glencoe HS
Luke Rolland RHP R/R 6-0 190 Pangburn, Ark. / Pangburn HS / Connors State College
Cannon Rice RHP R/R 6-0 185 Clarksville, Tenn. / Clarksville HS
Brody Szako IF L/R 5-11 205 Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West HS / Fort Scott CC
